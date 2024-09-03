Tech Made Simple

Google's Circle to Search Expands to Music

by Suzanne Kantra on September 03, 2024

Google wants to change how we identify music with an expansion of its Circle to Search feature. This innovative tool, which initially focused on image-based searches, will allow you to identify songs playing around you with a couple of taps on your phone.

Circle to Search for music works the same way as its image-based counterpart. You activate the feature by long-pressing your smartphone's Home button or navigation bar to bring up Circle to Search. Once activated, tapping the music button prompts your phone to listen and identify the track playing, whether from the phone itself or external speakers nearby.

Screenshot of Google's new Circle to Search Music feature. You can see a music note button to the left of the search bar.

What sets this apart from other music identification apps is that it operates on top of any app you're using. This means you can identify a song playing in a video on social media without leaving the app or disrupting your browsing experience.

The feature provides more than just the song title and artist name. It also offers quick links to open YouTube videos related to the track, allowing you to dive deeper into the music.

Google has announced that Circle to Search for music will be rolling out to Google Pixel phones and other devices later this year. While specific release dates for different devices aren't available yet, you can expect a rollout similar to image-based Circle to Search. It will come to Pixel devices first and then the latest Samsung and other flagship phones, followed by older models.

