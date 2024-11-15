Tech Made Simple

New Verizon Flip Phone Nails the Barbie Aesthetic

by Suzanne Kantra on November 15, 2024

Verizon's new Barbie Flip Phone offers a refreshingly simple alternative to smartphones that doesn't skimp on style. Available today through Verizon for $129.99, this phone might be exactly what parents have been looking for in a starter device for their children – or what adults need for a fun, distraction-free secondary phone.

The Barbie Phone is show with two covers and a pointsetta.

After getting hands-on time with the Barbie Phone, I can tell you this isn't just another novelty device. The build quality feels substantial, something particularly important for a phone that might end up in younger hands. While the covers are plastic, this actually works in the phone's favor, staying true to the classic Barbie aesthetic while offering durability.

What makes it so much fun is its customization potential. The package includes three interchangeable covers, stick-on crystals, and decals for personalization. There's also a beaded lanyard that can be decorated with charms. Bling time!

The phone comes loaded with practical features that should take some of the sting out of it not being a smartphone:

  • A mirrored front cover with an external display
  • A 2.8-inch QVGA internal screen
  • A 5MP rear camera for basic photography
  • 4GB of storage (expandable up to 32GB with microSD)
  • FM radio and MP3 player capabilities
  • Traditional 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Built-in flashlight
  • Up to 6 hours of talk time

My take

The Barbie Phone is already inexpensive at $129.99 (you can also purchase it unlocked on Amazon), but Verizon is sweetening the deal with a limited-time offer: customers can receive $180 in bill credits over 36 months when adding a new line on a Welcome Unlimited plan (which starts at $65 monthly for a single line with autopay). The phone comes with everything needed to get started, including a USB-C charger and storage box that's sturdy enough to keep all the accessories organized.

As someone who reviews phones regularly, I appreciate when a product knows exactly what it wants to be. The Barbie Flip Phone isn't trying to compete with flagship smartphones – instead, it offers a purposeful alternative for parents looking to give their children a first phone or anyone seeking a simpler device for calls and basic functions.

The absence of social media apps, email, and other potential distractions isn't a limitation here – it's a feature. Combined with the robust construction I observed during my hands-on time, the Barbie Phone is a particularly appealing option for parents who want to stay connected with their children without the concerns that come with full-featured smartphones.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]

Suzanne Kantra founded Techlicious 15+ years ago and has been covering consumer technology for more than 20 years. She was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she hosted the radio show “Living with Technology," and served as Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science Magazine. She has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

