Allstate Finds the iPhone 12 to Be the Most Durable Smartphone

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The just-released iPhone 12 lineup is supposedly the most durable iPhone yet, thanks to a new protective screen technology, Ceramic Shield. It makes the iPhone 12 screen harder to crack or scratch, and purportedly gives it four times better drop performance than previous iPhone models. It's all too easy to drop your smartphone and damage it, no matter how hard you try to keep it safe. So improved smartphone durability is certainly a selling point — but are the new iPhones as resilient as Apple claims?

Allstate Protection Plans put these new screens to the test to determine how durable they actually are. The company tested the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, dropping both on a sidewalk from different angles from a height of six feet. The results are good news for anyone who can be clumsy with their smartphone: the latest iPhones are more durable than any phones Allstate has tested before, including the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20.

Though the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro both sustained damage in Allstate's drop tests, the phones remained functional. When dropped face-down, both models suffered scuffs and cracks, with the heavier iPhone 12 Pro being suffering more damage than the smaller model. Dropping the phones on their backs — which aren't protected by Ceramic Shield — resulted in the 12 Pro shattering (though it continued to function), while the 12 appeared practically untouched. And neither phone was seriously damaged when dropped on its side, suffering only scuffs.

Not only is that better than any other iPhone, it's better than other current generation smartphone Allstate has tested, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 line. In the same Allstate drop tests, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G all shattered or had significant cracks when dropped on their front or back from six feet. Some of these drops left the Galaxy S20 completely nonfunctional, while the iPhone 12 models continued to work even if the screen cracked or shattered.

But you shouldn't use the iPhone 12's increased durability to be careless with your new phone. Repairing a broken iPhone 12 or 12 Pro screen will cost $279 from Apple — or a more affordable $29 if you've paid for AppleCare+. No matter how durable your smartphone is, it's more durable in a case and with a screen protector, which can save you a lot of trouble if your phone takes a particularly bad fall.

If you've just bought an iPhone 12, you can add two years of AppleCare+ coverage for $149 for the iPhone 12 or 12 mini, or $199 for the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max (a $29 deductible applies for screen damage and $99 deductible applies for other accidental damage). You can also opt for coverage from your carrier or a third party, like Allstate. Allstate Protection Plans will cover all of the damage you're likely to encounter for $8.99/month for a single phone or $19.99/month for up to four phones (a $149 deductible applies for repairs).

[Image credit: Allstate]