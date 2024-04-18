IHG Hotel TVs Get AirPlay for Easy In-Room Streaming from Your iPhone

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

As someone who travels frequently for work and play, I'm always looking for ways to make my hotel room feel more like home. Packing my own streaming stick feels clunky, and trying to watch my favorite shows on my tiny phone screen or even my laptop is far from ideal. That's why I was pleased to hear that IHG Hotels & Resorts has made Apple AirPlay available on its TVs for over 60 properties in North America, with more to come in the following months.

With AirPlay, you can easily stream content from your iPhone or iPad right to the big screen TV in your hotel room. No more giving up your shows while on the road – you can log into all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Spotify on your Apple device and watch on the hotel TV. Catch up on your appointment TV viewing, dive into that series your friends keep telling you to binge, or finish the movie you started on the plane. You can even stream your vacation photos and videos to relive the day's memories on the big screen.

Here's how it works: Simply scan the unique QR code on your in-room TV to connect your iPhone or iPad to the hotel TV and the hotel's Wi-Fi network. Then with a tap, you can instantly start streaming your personal content. Traveling with family or friends? Multiple devices can connect simultaneously so everyone can take turns playing DJ or queuing up the next episode. And you can rest easy knowing your connection is private and secure. Once you check out, all your personal data is automatically deleted.

Look for AirPlay at select IHG brands including Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo, InterContinental, and Kimpton. The feature is compatible with iPhones Xs and later running iOS 17.3+ and most iPads 6th generation and later running iPadOS 17.3+.

AirPlay will be super convenient for shorter solo stays when I just need a quick way to stream a show or two. However, for longer family vacations, I'll probably still pack a dedicated streaming stick. With a streaming stick, the video isn't dependent on one person's device, and the stream won't get interrupted if that person has to take their phone or tablet with them.

Still, it’s exciting to see hotels embracing AirPlay. I hope IHG will start supporting Chromecast for Android users and that more chains hop on board. Anything that makes the in-room entertainment experience feel more personalized and home-like is a win in my book. See the full list of IHG hotels where AirPlay is available.

