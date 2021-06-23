Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | REVIEW: RadMission 1 eBike

Top News Stories

author photo

New Lenovo Device Lets You Add Wireless Charging to Almost Any Laptop

by on June 23, 2021
in News, Computers and Software, Computers & Accessories, Blog :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Cords are ugly, especially when you unplug your laptop and leave the cord behind on your desk. With the Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit, you can tidy up your desk with a sleek, attractive wireless mat that takes the place of your dangling cord.

Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit: showing the charging mat with the charging receiver lying ontop.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit has two components: a charging mat and a wireless charging receiver. The charging mat has a brushed nickel and silver finish and measures a sleek 12.13 by 0.79 by 0.33 inches. The mat uses a technology called Power by Contact, which means that two contact points on the charging receiver must come in contact with the charging mat for power transfer. This type of wireless charging has a charging efficiency of 93 percent (Qi wireless charging has 75 percent efficiency) and delivers a maximum output of 20 volts, 3.25 amps, and 65 watts, which means it can safely charge most 13-14-inch USB-C non-touchscreen notebooks.

Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit shown mounted on the back of a laptop and plugged into the USB-C port

To prep your laptop for wireless charging, you stick a mounting bracket on the bottom of your laptop, slide the charging receiver onto the mount, and plug in the receiver’s USB-C cord. Once you install the receiver, charging is a simple matter of placing your laptop on the charging mat. When you need to use your regular USB-C laptop charger, you simply unplug the charging receiver’s USB-C plug and slide the charging receiver off the mounting bracket. All that’s left behind is the very slim mounting bracket.

The Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit will cost $139.99 when it ships in October 2021.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.