Lenovo Legion Go Gaming PC Gets an Upgrade with New Accessories

Lenovo is expanding the ecosystem of its Legion Go handheld gaming PC with a range of new accessories. All are nice-to-have extras that are designed to level up the user experience, whether you're gaming or using the device as a full Windows 11 PC.

A dock for a better Windows PC experience

When I tested Legion Go last year, I liked that it was a capable gaming machine with full Windows 11 PC functionality. So it's natural to want to plug in a monitor and other accessories when you're at home. The Legion Go USB-C dock serves as a base station for the device when you're not using it as a portable gaming machine.

The slim dock connects via USB-C to the Legion Go and features a USB-C Power port (up to 100W max), a 1G Ethernet, one USB-C, two USB-A type 3.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port supporting up to 4K at 60Hz or 2K at 120Hz. It's everything you need for a regular PC setup.

Available this month for $64.99.

Gaming-control upgrades

The Legion Go has a unique detachable split controller design that you can use attached or separately. But what if you like using a more traditional-style controller? With the new Go Charging Connector, you can transform the two controllers into one. Attach the controllers to the sides, and it becomes one unit. As its name suggests, the Go Charging Connector will recharge the controllers so you can enjoy extended playtime. And you can recharge the Connector while you play with a USB-C cable.

Available in October for $49.99.

If you like to customize the feel of your controller, you can now purchase custom Legion Go Joystick Caps that match your gameplay style. You can choose from a concave, a textured spherical, or a more traditional cylinder top. These new tops provide more precise control in racing or FPS games and feature a textured material for improved grip even if your hands get sweaty.

Available in November starting at $9.99.

