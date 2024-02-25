Need More Screen Space? Lenovo's New Portable Monitor Is Here to Help

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've ever wished for a second display while working on the go or just need some extra screen real estate at home, Lenovo's got an innovative solution. The company just unveiled its brand-new ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 mobile monitor today at Mobile World Congress, and it's a major upgrade from the previous version.

At a demo earlier this month, I checked out the ThinkVision M14t Gen and was particularly impressed by two significant upgrades. First, the monitor is now a 10-point touch-enabled screen. It supports up to 4,096 levels of pressure, and you get a Touch Pen in the box.

The other more minor addition, but one of my favorite things about this monitor, is its built-in kickstand. With the 0.43-inch kickstand down (see in the photo above), the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 better matches your laptop's display height. Maybe I'm a symmetry freak, but for me, having the two displays level with each other is makes for a much more natural workspace. And, with tilt, pivot, and lift adjustments, it's easy to find your ideal viewing angle.

Read more: Let’s Get Small! Review of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Laptop

The ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 14-inch IPS display has a higher resolution, an HD display, 2240 x 1400, versus the Gen 1's 1920 x 1080, with more than double the contrast ratio (1500:1 versus 700:1). You can also feel confident about minimizing eye strain during long work sessions, thanks to its TÜV Rheinland-certified Natural Low Blue Light and Eyesafe certification.

Connecting the monitor is easy – a single USB-C cable handles both power and video input from your laptop or smartphone. The included L-shaped dongle makes switching between portrait and landscape orientations effortless. I just wish Lenovo was putting a power adapter in the box, since you may not want the monitor pulling juice from your laptop battery. But you can use any standard 10W or higher phone charger and cable that you have handy.

If you're ready to level up your on-the-go (or work-from-home) workflow, Lenovo's ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 mobile monitor is an excellent companion. It will hit shelves in July 2024 for $399.

Read more: Lenovo Magic Bay Brings Plug-and-Play Accessories to Select ThinkBooks

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.