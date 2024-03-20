This Cool Briefcase TV is On Sale for $200 Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Ditch the limitations of standard TVs and tiny tablet screens. LG's 27-inch StanbyME Go redefines portable entertainment. This unique 27-inch TV boasts a clever briefcase design for easy transport and storage. Plus, it's on sale right now for $996 (down from $1,196), with a tempting $200 discount.

We witnessed the StanbyME Go in action at CES 2024, and its functionality and cool factor are undeniable. Imagine enjoying your favorite shows and movies anywhere – from the campsite to your kitchen counter. The StanbyME Go delivers on versatility with its built-in battery (up to 3 hours of unplugged entertainment) and portable briefcase design. Though weighing in at 32.6 lbs. and measuring 30.5 x 22.6 x 7.4 inches, it fits more in the luggable category.

Important specs

Vibrant 1080p Full HD 60Hz LCD touchscreen

Rotates between portrait and landscape orientation

20-watt four-speaker system for enveloping sound

Access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more for endless content through LG's webOS

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound for a cinematic experience

Apple AirPlay2 and Android Screen Cast for seamless mirroring from your devices

WiFi, Bluetooth, and HDMI connectivity

At its all-time low price, this sale is your chance to experience the convenience and fun of the LG StanbyME Go.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]