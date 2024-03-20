This Cool Briefcase TV is On Sale for $200 Off

Ditch the limitations of standard TVs and tiny tablet screens. LG's 27-inch StanbyME Go redefines portable entertainment. This unique 27-inch TV boasts a clever briefcase design for easy transport and storage. Plus, it's on sale right now for $996 (down from $1,196), with a tempting $200 discount.
We witnessed the StanbyME Go in action at CES 2024, and its functionality and cool factor are undeniable. Imagine enjoying your favorite shows and movies anywhere – from the campsite to your kitchen counter. The StanbyME Go delivers on versatility with its built-in battery (up to 3 hours of unplugged entertainment) and portable briefcase design. Though weighing in at 32.6 lbs. and measuring 30.5 x 22.6 x 7.4 inches, it fits more in the luggable category.
Important specs
- Vibrant 1080p Full HD 60Hz LCD touchscreen
- Rotates between portrait and landscape orientation
- 20-watt four-speaker system for enveloping sound
- Access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more for endless content through LG's webOS
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound for a cinematic experience
- Apple AirPlay2 and Android Screen Cast for seamless mirroring from your devices
- WiFi, Bluetooth, and HDMI connectivity
At its all-time low price, this sale is your chance to experience the convenience and fun of the LG StanbyME Go.
[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]