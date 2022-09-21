Malwarebytes Blocking Google, Edge and Firefox as Malware

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Malwarebytes users experienced a major issue today with reports of most major browsers and related services – including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Gmail, and Google Drive – being blocked as malware.

Malwarebytes responded to the issue on Twitter “We are aware of a temporary issue with the web filtering component of our product that may be blocking certain domains, including http://google.com. We are actively working on a fix and will update Twitter as soon as we have more information.”

According to Malwarebytes latest tweet, the issue is now resolved, though they provided no details on what caused the problem. If users are still experiencing the issue on their device, they may need to download and install the latest version of Malwarebytes to fix it.

[Image credit: stressed woman looking at laptop via BigStockPhoto]