Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Nutribullet Pro+ Personal Blender Sliced to $79 for Amazon Prime Day

by on October 10, 2023
in News, Health and Home, Kitchen, Blog, Hot Deals :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Whether you’re a seasoned smoothie maker or just stepping into the world of blending, the Nutribullet Pro+ is designed to elevate your blending experience with its exceptional power, convenience, and versatility. And during Amazon Prime Day (October 10-11), it will be available for just $79.99, down from its original $119.99, which is a substantial 33% off!

Nutribullet Pro+ with bananas, oranges, and blueberries. Ice and other fruit is in the blending cup.

1. Powerful Blending Experience

With an industry-leading 1200 watts of power, the Nutribullet Pro+ ensures your ingredients are blended to perfection, whether you're making smoothies, soups, or sauces. This powerhouse is built to handle a wide array of ingredients, including fresh turmeric root, blackberry seeds, wheat grass, kale, and more, ensuring you can explore your culinary creativity without bounds.

2. One-Button Smoothie Magic

The Nutribullet Pro+ makes smoothie preparation a breeze with its one-button smoothie feature, which includes an auto shutoff for ease and convenience. Achieving the perfect consistency without the need to monitor the blending process has never been easier.

3. Versatility in a Pulse

For those who love chunky salsa or more rustic smoothies, the pulse button offers the ideal function to achieve a less fine blend, providing a versatile blending experience that caters to a variety of culinary needs.

4. Easy Cleaning and Maintenance

Ease of cleaning is a pivotal feature for kitchen appliances, and the Nutribullet Pro+ does not disappoint. It offers straightforward cleaning and comes with two dishwasher-safe cups (24 oz and 32 oz) to make post-blending cleanup a hassle-free affair.

If you're willing to spend a little more, I tested the Nutribullet Ultra has the same great blending capabilities as the Pro+ but with quieter operation and an extra blending cup with a narrow base for car cup holders.. It's on sale for $129.99 (down from $149.99) – the lowest price since its launch.

Get the deal on Amazon button.

[Image credit: Nutribullet]


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Love getting helpful tech tips? Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.