Effortless Grooming for Happy Cats: Meet the PawSwing AutoComb

by Suzanne Kantra on January 20, 2025

If you’re a cat lover, you know how tricky it can be to keep your feline friend’s coat looking its best – and hairballs at bay. Enter the PawSwing AutoComb, the world’s first fully automated cat grooming device that promises to make this essential task easier – for you and your pet. Designed to match a cat’s natural grooming instincts, the AutoComb delivers a stress-free, tangle-free experience, all while reducing shedding, hairballs, and loose fur. It blends clever design with feline behavior insights to ensure comfort and ease for cats of all sizes.

The PawSwing sits on the show floor at CES Unveiled.

What makes the AutoComb innovative is its patented grooming brush, designed to mimic the texture and motion of a cat’s tongue. The 360-degree surround grooming system gently removes loose fur as your cat strolls through while the device collects the hair in a tidy compartment to keep your home fur-free. It’s a thoughtful, natural solution that ensures your cat feels comfortable and in control.

A cat steps out of the PawSwing

For multi-cat households, the smart size adaptation feature has you covered. The opening automatically adjusts to fit cats of all shapes and sizes – from playful kittens to larger breeds. Beyond accommodating different sizes, the AutoComb’s grooming brush effectively removes loose fur and debris regardless of coat length – equally effective whether your feline friend is a Siamese or a Persian.

Maintaining the AutoComb is straightforward, ensuring it remains a hygienic and effective grooming tool for your cat. The bristles are detachable and easily cleaned with a wipe or damp cloth to remove accumulated fur. The built-in collection compartment can hold up to 10.5 ounces of debris, so you won’t have to empty it frequently, even in multi-cat households.

And for pet parents who worry about coaxing their feline companions to try something new, the built-in treat dispenser offers an enticing incentive – training your cat to associate grooming with rewards. The dispenser can hold up to 4 ounces of treats, ensuring you won’t need to refill it frequently, even in multi-cat households. It’s compatible with most small, dry cat treats, allowing you to choose your pet’s favorite to make the experience even more appealing.

The PawSwing AutoComb is available now for $189.00 on Paw-Swing.com.

[Image credit: Techlicious, PawSwing]

