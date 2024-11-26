Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: 20% Off Now through Black Friday

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you know someone who's always grabbing their phone to snap a picture or look up a quick fact, (what kind of flower is this?) Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are the ultimate tech gift this holiday season. These stylish Ray-Ban frames (available in three classic styles; Wayfarer, Skyler, Headliner) have a little built-in 12 MP camera, speaker, and Meta AI technology so you can take photos or record video with just a tap or a voice command. And as an Amazon Black Friday Deal, they’re 20% off – starting at $239.

Since they’re Meta glasses, they integrate seamlessly with Facebook and Instagram, so your tech-loving friend can document their adventures in style. These look more like normal sunglasses that happen to have some serious tech built in.

There are built-in open-ear speakers so you can take calls or listen to music without headphones. I often use them for listening to an audiobook or podcast when I’m walking outdoors.

Priced starting at $239 depending on frame and lens style, these smart glasses make the ultimate accessory statement.

[Image credit: Meta]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.