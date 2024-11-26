Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: Enter Our Apple HomePod Mini Giveaway | How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: 20% Off Now through Black Friday

by Andrea Smith on November 26, 2024

If you know someone who's always grabbing their phone to snap a picture or look up a quick fact, (what kind of flower is this?) Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are the ultimate tech gift this holiday season. These stylish Ray-Ban frames (available in three classic styles; Wayfarer, Skyler, Headliner) have a little built-in 12 MP camera, speaker, and Meta AI technology so you can take photos or record video with just a tap or a voice command. And as an Amazon Black Friday Deal, they’re 20% off – starting at $239.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses on model shown from the side.

Since they’re Meta glasses, they integrate seamlessly with Facebook and Instagram, so your tech-loving friend can document their adventures in style. These look more like normal sunglasses that happen to have some serious tech built in.

There are built-in open-ear speakers so you can take calls or listen to music without headphones. I often use them for listening to an audiobook or podcast when I’m walking outdoors.

Priced starting at $239 depending on frame and lens style, these smart glasses make the ultimate accessory statement.

Get the deal on Amazon button.

[Image credit: Meta]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

Topics

News, Phones and Mobile, Phone Accessories, Headphones, Blog, Hot Deals, Gifts


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.