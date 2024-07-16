The Ring Video Doorbell is at Its Lowest Price Yet!

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Ring makes some of the best video doorbell cameras you can get, with easy setup, crisp HD images, and no subscription required (technically). These cameras detect motion within an area you define, so you know if someone’s on your porch whether they ring the doorbell or not, making it a solid home security addition. And with two-way audio, you can also talk to anyone outside even if you aren’t home. Right now, the standard Ring Video Doorbell is available for $49.99, half off its regular $99.99 price, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. Though this is the low-end battery-powered model, it offers the basic features you want, and it’s certainly one of the best deals you’ll find on a doorbell camera.

This model uses a rechargeable battery or can plug directly into your existing doorbell wiring. It's simple for anyone to install – and you never need to worry about recharging the battery.

The more expensive Ring battery-powered models are also on sale. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus costs $99.99, a third off its usual $149.99 price tag. This model offers higher quality, head-to-toe video that shows you a full image of the people standing on your porch. And our favorite model, the top-tier Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, is on sale for $149.99.

The downside of these Ring cameras is the subscription – because while it’s technically not required, you’ll probably want one. Without a subscription, you can view video live, but can’t access recordings, so if you miss an event, it’s gone for good. The Ring Protect Basic plan offers video recording for a single doorbell for $49.99 per year. If you add more Ring devices to your home – the company also offers a suite of indoor security cameras and outdoor floodlight cameras – you’ll want the Plus subscription for $100 per year, which will allow recording on all of your devices. It’s not a terrible cost, but you’ll want to be aware of it. As you add smart devices to your home, subscription fees can start adding up, but no matter the brand, you typically need to pay for stored recordings.

The Ring Video Doorbell sale is available through July 18, so grab it now if you want it!

[Image credit: Ring]