Get this Samsung 32" Smart Monitor that Doubles as a TV for $200 Off

If you’re in the market for a versatile computer monitor that pulls double duty as a smart TV, the Samsung 32-inch M80C 4K Smart Monitor is an ideal choice. At a sale price of $499, down from its original $699, this monitor offers a significant $200 discount.

The M80C stands out with its sleek design, featuring an ultra-slim bezel and an adjustable Warm White stand, complementing any room's aesthetic. It comes equipped with a SlimFit camera that supports Auto Framing for enhanced video calls, making it a perfect addition for both work and entertainment spaces.

As a 4K UHD monitor, it delivers a crisp display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. While it may not be the first choice for hardcore gaming, its HDR10 support and wide 178-degree viewing angle make it excellent for enjoying movies and TV shows.

Running on Samsung’s Tizen platform, like the brand’s smart TVs, the M80C offers a vast selection of TV apps, accessible through the included remote. From Netflix to Disney+, and including Samsung’s Gaming Hub for access to Xbox Live and Twitch, it ensures your entertainment is always at your fingertips.

The monitor’s functionality extends beyond traditional use. With Microsoft 365 integration and Google Meet compatibility, you can work directly from the monitor without needing a PC. It also supports DeX, allowing Samsung Galaxy phone users to access apps and content effortlessly.

This smart monitor represents a wise investment for anyone looking to enhance their home office or entertainment setup, combining the best of both worlds in a stylish and functional package.

[Image credit: Samsung]