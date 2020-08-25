Tech Made Simple

Samsung Slashes Smartphone and TV Prices on Amazon

by on August 25, 2020
Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Is it time to upgrade your smartphone or home entertainment center? Then you'll want to check out this week's Samsung deals on Amazon, where you'll find some of Samsung's best tech for up to half off, including deals on the just-released Galaxy Note20. And if you can't find what you want on sale today, there will be new "Deal of the Day" offers through September 6 — just be sure to check a price tracker to ensure you're getting a real deal when a new sale pops up.

Samsung mobile device deals on Amazon

Amazon sells Samsung phones unlocked, so you can easily take them to any carrier, making it a convenient way to buy without getting caught up in complicated carrier payment plans. There's even a good trade-in offer for the brand new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Note20, and though trade-ins aren't always fantastic deals, this one brings these pricey new models down to a more reasonable price. Here are the top smartphone deals:

There are some nice deals on mobile accessories, too:

Samsung TV and audio deals on Amazon

Beyond smartphones, there are a lot of sales for your home entertainment center. Samsung makes high-quality TVs with resolutions up to 8K for some of the sharpest images around. Even with sale pricing, the best TVs are still expensive, but Samsung has excellent TVs no matter the price range. Here are the top TV deals:

Looking to improve your sound quality? You can get the basic HW-T450 Soundbar for just $167 (save $32) or upgrade to cinema quality Dolby Atmos sound with the HW-Q70T Soundbar for $597 (save $102). Both are big upgrades to your TV's standard sound.

Don't see what you want? Keep your eyes on Samsung's Amazon page for more deals as the week progresses. The sale wraps up on September 6, 2020, so don't wait too long to make your shopping choices. 

Elizabeth Harper is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience covering consumer technology and entertainment. In addition to writing for Techlicious, she's Editorial Director of Blizzard Watch and is published on sites all over the web including Time, CBS, Engadget, The Daily Dot and DealNews.



