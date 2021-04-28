Little Improvements Add up to Big Advances for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Samsung has made the little things count with a multitude of upgrades that make everyday use of the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1 more enjoyable to use. Not only are the new laptops thinner, lighter, and faster than previous models, but the new Galaxy Book Pros have upgraded connectivity, video calling, security, and data sharing.

Look and feel of the new Galaxy Book Pro models

The new Galaxy Book Pro models are incredibly thin, with the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro measuring just 11.2mm and the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 measuring a mere 11.5 inches. They’re also 33 percent lighter, with the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro weighing 0.87 pounds and the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 weighing 1.04 pounds.

Both Galaxy Book Pro models have ultra-quiet keyboards with rubber domes on the keys for a comfortable 1mm of travel and a 23-percent larger touchpad. For the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung makes the S Pen 2.5 times thicker for a more comfortable grip.

You can choose from Mystic Blue or Mystic Silver for the Galaxy Book Pro and Navy or Mystic Bronze for the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Connectivity upgrades to the new Galaxy Book Pro models

As expected, both Galaxy Book Pro models will have 5G cellular connectivity. The new models also get an upgrade to WiFi 6 and are WiFi 6E ready. WiFi 6E devices take advantage of the 6GHz band, as well as the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, which should have significantly less signal interference, allowing for greater-than-gigabit speeds. Of course, you’ll need to connect to a WiFi 6E router to take advantage of this technology.

Video calling upgrades to the new Galaxy Book Pro models

The new Galaxy Book Pro models have a couple of new features to make video calling a much more pleasant experience. First, intelligent noise canceling filters out crying babies, barking dogs, and typing. There are dedicated keys to toggle on and off your microphone and camera, to help you maintain your privacy. The only disappointment is that the camera is just HD (720p), not Full HD (1080p).

Security upgrades to the new Galaxy Book Pro models

Security starts with a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. If someone unauthorized tries to access your Galaxy Book Pro model, the camera will take a photo of the person, and you will receive an alert. While working, you can activate Secret Screen, a filter that renders the display unreadable from the side. And, if you want privacy for your files, you can use Privacy Folders, which are both hidden and password protected.

Data sharing upgrades to the new Galaxy Book Pro models

Samsung has done more with the Galaxy Book Pro models to make your data available across your devices. It starts with Galaxy Book Smart Switch, software that eases the process of transferring your photos, movies, files, software, and settings from your existing Windows PC to your Galaxy Book Pro model.

Once you’re up and running, Samsung supports Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone, so you can take calls, check notifications, respond to messages, and even run supported apps on your Galaxy Book Pro model. If you have other Samsung devices, there’s more you can do. If you have a Galaxy phone, Quick Share lets you drag and drop files between devices, and the Samsung Notes app syncs between your laptop, phone, and tablet.

If you own SmartThings smart home products, the Galaxy Book Pro models function as a hub, so you can operate lights, adjust the thermostat, and more. And with the SmartThings Find app, you can locate Galaxy devices.

Pricing and availability of the new Galaxy Book Pro models

All Galaxy Book Pro models go on pre-sale today and go on sale on May 14, 2021. The Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-inch starts at $999.99 (available for pre-order on Samsung and Amazon), and the 15.6-inch model starts at $1,099.99 (available for pre-order on Samsung and Amazon). Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3-inch starts at $1,199.99 (available for pre-order on Samsung), and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6-inch starts at $1,299.99 (available for pre-order on Samsung).

