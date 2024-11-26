Get This Deal on a Passport Holder with AirTag Tracking Tech

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Give the gift of travel security with Satechi's Find My-enabled Passport Holder, which was just knocked down to $41 – 30% off. This clever accessory combines passport storage with Apple AirTag tracking technology, perfect for frequent travelers who want to keep their documents secure.

If your Passport Holder goes missing, you can use Apple’s Find My network to see its location. And if you're within Bluetooth range (up to 64 feet inside or 160 feet outdoors), you can also trigger the Passport Holder to play a sound to guide you to wherever you left it (or find whoever took it).

The Passport Holder uses an integrated rechargeable battery that lasts up to five months. Charging is easy. Simply place it on any wireless Qi or MagSafe charger.

I used the Passport Holder on a recent trip to India, and it gave me peace of mind. Sure, I still unzipped my bag to check on it every once in a while, but having wireless tracking technology bundled with my passport, credit cards and money kept me calmer, knowing I could instantly track them if I accidentally left the Passport Holder in a taxi or in the hotel.

Whether it’s an adventurous friend who's always exploring new corners of the world, or a family member who tends to misplace things, they’ll appreciate this high-tech tracker as a gift this year.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.