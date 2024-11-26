Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: Enter Our Apple HomePod Mini Giveaway | How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Get This Deal on a Passport Holder with AirTag Tracking Tech

by Andrea Smith on November 26, 2024

Give the gift of travel security with Satechi's Find My-enabled Passport Holder, which was just knocked down to $41 – 30% off. This clever accessory combines passport storage with Apple AirTag tracking technology, perfect for frequent travelers who want to keep their documents secure.

The Satechi Passport Holder is shown open.

If your Passport Holder goes missing, you can use Apple’s Find My network to see its location. And if you're within Bluetooth range (up to 64 feet inside or 160 feet outdoors), you can also trigger the Passport Holder to play a sound to guide you to wherever you left it (or find whoever took it).

The Passport Holder uses an integrated rechargeable battery that lasts up to five months. Charging is easy. Simply place it on any wireless Qi or MagSafe charger.

The Satechi Passport Holder is shown from the back

Read more: A Tiny but Mighty 2-in-1 Wireless Charger for Your Apple Devices

I used the Passport Holder on a recent trip to India, and it gave me peace of mind. Sure, I still unzipped my bag to check on it every once in a while, but having wireless tracking technology bundled with my passport, credit cards and money kept me calmer, knowing I could instantly track them if I accidentally left the Passport Holder in a taxi or in the hotel.

Whether it’s an adventurous friend who's always exploring new corners of the world, or a family member who tends to misplace things, they’ll appreciate this high-tech tracker as a gift this year.

Get the deal on Amazon button.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.

Topics

News, Travel & Entertainment, Travel, Phone Accessories, Blog, Hot Deals, Gifts


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.