Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Can an iPhone be Hacked?

Top News Stories

author photo

Should You Upgrade to the New iMac?

by on April 21, 2021
in News, Computers and Software, Computers & Accessories, Blog :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Should You Upgrade to the New iMac?

With a new iMac going on sale later this month, the enduring question is: is it time to upgrade? Built around the powerful new M1 chip and sporting a host of other upgrades, the new iMac is worth a long, hard look.

Looks are what you'll notice first with the new iMac. Apple has reached back to its first colorful all-in-one desktops back in 1998 and has produced versions in seven soft pastel colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. The new iMacs are super skinny – just 11.4mm thin, which helps them disappear into your décor when viewed from the side. Apple has also adopted a new screen size: a 24-inch 4.5K display packed with 11.3 million pixels and a billion colors to produce vivid detail for both images and text.

The new iMacs are more than just thin and pretty, however. Apple says its 8-core M1 chip makes the new iMacs 85% faster than its previous 21-inch iMac and delivers twice the graphics processing speed to thrill gamers and videographers.

For connectivity, you get an array of four USB-C ports, including two high-speed Thunderbolt jacks that can support monitors with a resolution of up to 6K and WiFi 6. For those who want a wired internet connection, Apple has moved the 16bps Ethernet jack to the power adapter that's part of the iMac's two-meter-long power cord.

There are three color-matched aluminum-encased Magic Keyboards versions, including one with direct access to emojis and one with an integrated numeric keypad. All the Magic Keyboards are equipped with a Touch ID fingerprint reader, previously only available on MacBook laptops, to provide quick, secure access and improve e-commerce security. There also are color-matched Magic Mice and Magic Trackpads.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

The new M1 iMac equipped with a 7-core GPU (graphics processing unit), 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD for storage, a Magic Keyboard, and a Magic Mouse is priced at $1,299 and will be available in green, pink, blue, and silver. An iMac with an 8-core GPU, two additional USB 3 ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a Magic Mouse, and Ethernet connectivity starts at $1,499 and is available in all seven colors. The new iMacs will be available for pre-order beginning April 30 on Apple and will ship in mid-May. Trade-in discounts are available.

[Image credit: Apple]



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.