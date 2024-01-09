Speck Solves the Dropped Earbud Problem

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When you drop your earbuds case, the earbuds inevitably pop out, often rolling into hard-to-reach spots. You might not even realize one is missing until it's too late. Speck, known for its drop-proof phone cases, addresses these issues with its new line of Gemtones earbuds. The cases are designed to keep your earbuds in place and visible at all times.

Speck Gemtones from the left: Gemtones Sport, Gemtones Play, Gemtones Pro

Most earbud cases use magnets to position the buds correctly for charging and to prevent them from falling out when handling the case. However, these magnets often fail when the case hits the floor. To counter this, Speck has incorporated a lock into their cases, ensuring they stay closed even if dropped. You need to press a button for the case to pop open.

Speck also made the lid of the case translucent. So now, with a glance, you’ll always know if your buds are safely tucked in place.

The Gemtones line includes three distinct models:

Gemtones Play ($49.99) : Offers 28 hours of charge with the case.

: Offers 28 hours of charge with the case. Gemtones Sport ($69.99) : Features an ear-hook design for a secure fit, offering 40 hours of charge with the case.

: Features an ear-hook design for a secure fit, offering 40 hours of charge with the case. Gemtones Pro ($79.99): Boasts multi-point pairing for simultaneous device connections and superior audio quality, with 30 hours of charge.

All models are IPX5 certified, ensuring sweat resistance, and come with a volume limiter for added safety. You can get them now on Speck.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]

