Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

There's Finally a Cheaper Version of My Favorite Travel Charger

by Suzanne Kantra on August 28, 2024

Twelve South, known for its innovative Apple accessories, has just unveiled the ButterFly SE ($99), a more affordable version of its original ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger ($129). This new edition maintains the compact design and versatile charging capabilities that I loved in its predecessor, while introducing fresh color options and a more attractive price point.

ButterFly SE in white is shown charging an iPhone and Apple Watch

What's new with the ButterFly SE

The ButterFly SE comes in three new colors - black, white, and pink - in a soft-touch manmade finish. It also includes a color-coordinated braided USB-C cord, adding a touch of sophisticated matchy-matchy to your charging setup. The original Butterfly only comes in a matte aluminum finish with a black cable.

ButterFly SE is shown (from left to right) in white, black, and pink.

Unlike the original ButterFly, the SE version does not include a 30W power adapter or international plug adapters. This helps reduce the overall cost by $30 ($99 vs $129) and, if you already have a drawer full of adapters like me, the savings are more than a fair tradeoff for not having yet another brick.

Read more: Twelve South ButterFly: A Tiny but Mighty 2-in-1 Charger for Your Apple Devices

Despite its lower price, the ButterFly SE retains all the key features that made the original my favorite travel charger. At just 0.9 inches in height and 2.4 inches in width and depth, it remains one of the smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe chargers available. It offers 15W MagSafe fast charging for iPhone and 5W fast charging for Apple Watch at the same time, assuming you're using a 30W power brick. Else, charge rates will be lower. It can also charge your AirPods.

The ButterFly SE features a durable, fingerprint-resistant exterior and soft vegan leather interior to protect your devices. It can be used flat, with a flipped-up Apple Watch charger, or folded as a stand for video watching or StandBy mode.

Read more: How to Turn Your iPhone into a Smart Display with StandBy Mode

Twelve South ButterFly SE is shown in stand mode charging an iPhone and AirPods.

Which ButterFly is right for you?

The ButterFly SE represents better value for those who already own a compatible 30W power adapter and don't require international plug adapters. It's also offers the bonus of additional color options, if exciting pink or basic black is more your thing. For those who need a complete charging solution including adapters, the original ButterFly ($129) might still be the better choice.

The ButterFly SE is available for pre-order now on TwelveSouth for $99 and will ship the first week of September.

[Image credit: Twelve South]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Topics

News, Phones and Mobile, Phone Accessories, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.