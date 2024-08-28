There's Finally a Cheaper Version of My Favorite Travel Charger

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Twelve South, known for its innovative Apple accessories, has just unveiled the ButterFly SE ($99), a more affordable version of its original ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger ($129). This new edition maintains the compact design and versatile charging capabilities that I loved in its predecessor, while introducing fresh color options and a more attractive price point.

What's new with the ButterFly SE

The ButterFly SE comes in three new colors - black, white, and pink - in a soft-touch manmade finish. It also includes a color-coordinated braided USB-C cord, adding a touch of sophisticated matchy-matchy to your charging setup. The original Butterfly only comes in a matte aluminum finish with a black cable.

Unlike the original ButterFly, the SE version does not include a 30W power adapter or international plug adapters. This helps reduce the overall cost by $30 ($99 vs $129) and, if you already have a drawer full of adapters like me, the savings are more than a fair tradeoff for not having yet another brick.

Despite its lower price, the ButterFly SE retains all the key features that made the original my favorite travel charger. At just 0.9 inches in height and 2.4 inches in width and depth, it remains one of the smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe chargers available. It offers 15W MagSafe fast charging for iPhone and 5W fast charging for Apple Watch at the same time, assuming you're using a 30W power brick. Else, charge rates will be lower. It can also charge your AirPods.

The ButterFly SE features a durable, fingerprint-resistant exterior and soft vegan leather interior to protect your devices. It can be used flat, with a flipped-up Apple Watch charger, or folded as a stand for video watching or StandBy mode.

Which ButterFly is right for you?

The ButterFly SE represents better value for those who already own a compatible 30W power adapter and don't require international plug adapters. It's also offers the bonus of additional color options, if exciting pink or basic black is more your thing. For those who need a complete charging solution including adapters, the original ButterFly ($129) might still be the better choice.

The ButterFly SE is available for pre-order now on TwelveSouth for $99 and will ship the first week of September.

