Twelve South Built a Charger You Can't Lose

I know I’m not the only person who’s ever panicked, thinking I left my phone/laptop charger behind in a hotel room. Now, thanks to the new PlugBug with Find My from Twelve South, I’ll never have to buy a cheap charger on the road again. Twelve South unveiled its latest multi-port wall charger at the IFA tech show in Berlin, where I got to try it out first-hand.

The PlugBug uses the same technology as an AirTag so you can locate it through the Find My app on your iPhone or MacBook. And, it doesn't need to be plugged in for the Find My feature to work. The PlugBug uses a separate, replaceable button battery for its Find My functionality. This battery, similar to those used in AirTags, is expected to last about a year and its status can be monitored through the Find My app.

During setup you can choose to receive an alert if you’re walking out the door, leaving it behind. How useful is that? I set it up before I left my hotel, so I didn’t have the unnecessary worry of whether I remembered to pack it. And if you throw it in a backpack or suitcase you'll always know where they are, too.

The PlugBug with Find My is available in two models: a 50W version that can charge two devices at the same time, and a more powerful 120W option for power users who need 4 charging ports. USB-C with Power Delivery (PD) allows for faster charging than standard USB-C chargers. Like other PD chargers, the PlugBug can dynamically detect which devices are connected and deliver the appropriate amount of power to each one. For instance, if you're charging a laptop and a phone simultaneously, it will allocate more power to the laptop while ensuring the phone still charges efficiently.

While the tracking feature is innovative, the PlugBug wall charger also addresses other common charger issues. Like previous PlugBugs, its ultra-slim design allows it to fit in tight spaces where bulkier chargers might not, and the folding prongs make it travel-friendly, earning it a top spot in my travel bag.

The US version of the 50W PlugBug costs $69.99 while the 120W version will run you $119.99. For $10 more there’s a convenient international version that comes with swappable adapter plugs for the US, UK, EU and a travel case. Sure, it’s a higher price than you might normally pay for a charger but the peace of mind knowing it's always with you is totally worth it. You can pre-order them now on TwelveSouth.com.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

