UnifyDrive is Redefining Portable Data Storage with AI Innovation

Managing data has become an overwhelming task for professionals and creators alike. With increasing amounts of files, photos, and videos to organize, the need for smarter, more efficient storage solutions has never been greater. Enter the UnifyDrive UP6, introduced at CES 2025, the world’s first portable AI Tablet NAS, which combines advanced file management with blazing-fast performance, all in a compact, travel-friendly design

Compact design meets robust portability

The UnifyDrive UP6 is designed to make high-performance NAS technology portable. With its all-SSD configuration, the UP6 offers durability and stability while weighing just under 2 pounds. The compact size and built-in PD-powered operation allow users to set it up virtually anywhere. This makes it an ideal companion for remote work, field projects, or travel.

For connectivity, the UP6 includes dual 40Gbps ports, enabling transfer speeds of up to 8,000MB/s. This allows for quick backups and fast access to even the largest files, such as 4K video libraries or high-resolution photo collections. Its WiFi 6 capability and AP wireless setup ensure smooth operation in any environment, even without internet access.

AI-powered efficiency

What truly sets the UP6 apart is its integration of AI-driven file management. Gone are the days of manually sifting through thousands of files to find what you need. The UP6 integrates cutting-edge AI technologies to elevate data storage and management. Its built-in Large Language Model (LLM) enables intelligent file and document management, making it easier to keep your data organized and accessible. Advanced AI features such as Video AI recognition allow for instant categorization, facial recognition streamlines photo management, and natural language search simplifies finding specific files within large datasets. Additionally, the device offers multilingual subtitle generation, enabling communication and collaboration across languages.

All AI models are fully local and on-device, eliminating reliance on cloud services and ensuring your data remains secure and confidential.

Performance and Specifications

Beneath its sleek exterior, the UnifyDrive UP6 boasts impressive hardware capabilities:

Storage Capacity : Up to 64TB of all-SSD storage for maximum reliability and speed.

: Up to 64TB of all-SSD storage for maximum reliability and speed. Transfer Speeds : 10GB Ethernet and dual 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 ports deliver ultra-fast data transfer rates of up to 8,000MB/s.

: 10GB Ethernet and dual 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 ports deliver ultra-fast data transfer rates of up to 8,000MB/s. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth Connectivity: Ensures high-speed wireless operation for smooth access and backups.

Availability and pricing

The UnifyDrive UP6 will launch in 2025. For more information, visit UnifyDrive.com.

[Image credit: Techlicous]