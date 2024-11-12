Get a Free Phone, Watch & Tablet in Verizon 2024 Holiday Bundle Deals

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Looking to upgrade your or a family member’s phone this holiday season? Verizon is taking a new approach to end-of-year promotions, offering bundled deals on smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, providing savings on a complete ecosystem of devices.

At first glance, Verizon's offers are compelling. Trade in any iPhone, regardless of age or condition, and you could walk away with a new iPhone 16 Pro, a 10th-generation iPad, and an Apple Watch Series 10 for no cost – a package worth up to $2,000. Android users aren't left out either, with similar bundles available for the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24+, featuring companion tablets and smartwatches.

However, there's an important caveat: these generous trade-in offers require enrollment in specific unlimited plans. To qualify, you'll need Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan, starting at $90 monthly with Auto Pay. And you'll need to activate service for the Watch ($7.50 monthly) and iPad ($10 monthly) for a total of $107.50 plus taxes and fees.

The Unlimited Ultimate plan is worth the price for heavy mobile data users. It comes with unlimited data and 60GB of high-speed hotspot data in the US. And when traveling internationally, you’ll receive 10GB of high-speed data for your phone and unlimited talk and text.

This strategy isn't unique to Verizon. AT&T matches the $1,000 trade-in credit for the iPhone 16 Pro but requires their Unlimited Premium plan, starting at $85 monthly for a single line. T-Mobile follows suit with similar trade-in values tied to their Go5G plans, which start at $80 monthly for a single line.

Verizon distinguishes itself in the flexibility of its trade-in program and the breadth of its device bundles. Unlike AT&T and T-Mobile, which typically require newer trade-ins in good condition, Verizon accepts older devices in any condition. This more inclusive approach makes their promotions accessible to customers holding onto aging phones.

Remember to do the math before jumping at these deals. While the immediate savings on devices are substantial, the required premium unlimited plans represent a significant monthly commitment. Consider the total cost of ownership, including monthly plan expenses, especially if a more basic plan would otherwise meet your needs.

