Verizon Settlement: April 15th Deadline to Claim Up to $100

by Suzanne Kantra on April 01, 2024

If you've been a Verizon Wireless customer in the past few years, you could be eligible for a payment of up to $100 from a recent class action settlement. Claiming your share is quick and easy – but you need to act fast, as the deadline is April 15, 2024, which is just around the corner.

Phone showing the Verizon logo

The settlement resolves a lawsuit alleging that Verizon improperly charged its postpaid customers certain administrative fees. While Verizon denies any wrongdoing, the company agreed to pay $100 million to put the matter to rest and avoid the cost and risk of further litigation.

Who qualifies for this benefit? If you've been a postpaid customer with Verizon – paying for your service at the end of each month – between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023, you're probably eligible. Specifically, this applies to individual consumer account holders in the United States who used Verizon's postpaid wireless or data services and were billed for an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge.

The amount you could receive depends on how long you were a Verizon subscriber during the relevant period and how many people file valid claims. If your claim is approved, you'll get a minimum of $15 plus $1 for each month your account was charged and you paid the relevant fees. The maximum is $100.

Filing a claim is straightforward. Go to the official Verizon Wireless settlement website and fill in the Notice ID and Confirmation Code that should have arrived via email or in the mail. If you don't have them, you can look up the information using your Verizon account number and the last name of the primary account holder.

Remember, the clock is ticking. To be eligible for a payment, you must submit your claim by April 15, 2024. So don't wait – take a few minutes to file your claim today and secure your share of the settlement.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

