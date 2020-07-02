Samsung Giving Away Outdoor 'Terrace' 4K TV & Half-Remote, Half-Spatula

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Looking to upgrade your outdoor space this summer? Samsung is giving away a new outdoor 55-inch Terrace QLED 4K HDR TV (ARV: $3,499.99), plus a half-remote, half-spatula combo and big gas grill, to five lucky winners in its Samsung’s Big Screen & BBQ Giveaway running now through July 12, 2020.

To resist bright sunshine, the anti-glare Terrace TV outputs 2000 nits of brightness, twice as much as most 4K LED TVs. You'll need a spot to mount or place the TV in the shade to avoid possible LCD overheating issues, as the TV attempts to maintain high brightness levels in daylight. But with Samsung's adaptive brightness technology, which adjusts brightness output depending on ambient light, overheating issues should be kept to a minimum. The Terrace TV receives an IP55 rating, which means it can keep out rain and humidity, grease, and small particles, including insects. And if you leave near the ocean, the TV is corrosion resistant.

In addition, Samsung has designed a limited-edition combo spatula and remote control for the Terrace TV called a Remotula. It seems like an odd combo. But if you're the type that likes to be in charge of the grill and what's on TV, it works. And, in case you don't have a grill (or want/need a new one), Samsung is including a very nice Weber Spirit E-310 gas grill (ARV: $529.00).

You can enter now through July 12, 2020. You'll be required to enter your contact information and date of birth (you must be 18 or older) and you must be a U.S. resident to enter. Good luck!

[Image credit: Samsung]