4 Incredibly Useful MagSafe Accessories for Your iPhone

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you are upgrading to an iPhone 14 from an older model device – welcome to the world of MagSafe technology. MagSafe started as Apple's proprietary charging system, which was first built into the iPhone 12 to facilitate more precise, high-speed wireless charging. Two years later, MagSafe is no longer just for charging your phone. You can find MagSafe car mounts, wallets, portable batteries, and more.

With MagSafe iPhone models, Apple places a ring of tiny magnets under the iPhone's charging coil. MagSafe accessories also have magnets. Using a MagSafe accessory is as simple as lining up the magnets and pulling them apart when you're done using it, making it a convenient and simple way to connect.

One big caveat is that you need a case compatible with MagSafe accessories. Ordinary cases that don't specifically say they work with MagSafe may interfere with the magnetic connection.

Here are the accessories you'll find incredibly useful now that you have an iPhone with MagSafe.

Wireless charging stand

While there are 15-watt wireless Qi chargers on the market, most will only charge iPhones at 7.5 watts. For full 15-watt wireless charging, you need to use a "Made for MagSafe" wireless charger. If it says "MagSafe Compatible," "Built for MagSafe," or anything else that's not specifically "Made for MagSafe," the charger will only pass through 7.5 watts – even if the charger is capable of charging at up to 15 watts for Android phones.

Of the "Made for MagSafe" wireless charging stands on the market, I recommend the Belkin Bost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W. It charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. In addition, there's enough room to place the phone in portrait orientation while you work or landscape orientation while watching a video.

Price: $149.99

If you're charging overnight or don't need the 15-watt charging during the day, you can save money by selecting a MagSafe-compatible model. I like (and use) ESR's HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost. It charges your iPhone (at up to 7.5 watts) and AirPods simultaneously. The two features I really appreciate are the fan to keep your phone cool while charging and a dark-charging mode so you can charge up overnight without the blue status light keeping you awake.

Price: $59.99

Wallet attachment

A MagSafe wallet attachment is liberating when you only need your iPhone, photo ID, and a credit card. You can attach it to the back of your iPhone and walk out the door without a purse or backpack.

You can keep it slim with the OtterBox Wallet for MagSafe, a wallet attachment that holds up to three cards and has a thumb slot to make it easy to slide cards out. There is no need to worry about the magnet demagnetizing your credit cards because a metal plate inside keeps them safe. The wallet is made from synthetic leather and comes in pink, blue, green, lime, and black. For a more affordable option, check out the Smartish Side Hustle ($19.99).

Price: $39.99

Hands-free car mount with wireless charging

I don't always need to charge my iPhone when I drive, but I always want to know where my iPhone is. The Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) attaches to the dashboard via a suction mount or a 3M pad, so when I get in my car, I stick my iPhone to the MagSafe puck so its front and center when I need it. The puck swivels so that I can adjust the viewing angle for hands-free calling or GPS navigation. The mount is MagSafe compatible, not Made for MagSafe, so it provides 7.5-watt wireless charging when I plug in the mount. A 2-port USB car charger and USB-A to USB-C cable are included in the box.

Price: $79.99

Tripod mount

The popular Joby GripTight GorillaPod now comes with a MagSafe pad for quickly and securely attaching your iPhone. For an extra layer of security, the mount has retractable spring-loaded arms. Twist the GorillaPod's legs to attach them to almost anything and easily switch between horizontal and vertical modes for shooting photos and videos.

If you don't need the portability of the tripod, grab the hockey-puck-sized Joby GripTight Wall Phone Mount ($24.95), which sticks to any flat and smooth surface like a mirror or glass. MagSafe holds your phone in place while you watch videos or recipes or even create your own video.

Price: $69.95, currently on sale for $59.46

[Image credit: Belkin, Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.