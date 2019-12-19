10 Stocking Stuffers Under $25

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

While you may not think so when browsing the shelves at Best Buy, but it is possible to pick up great tech gifts on a budget. Whether you’re looking for a small gift for a friend or hunting for the perfect stocking stuffers, we have a high-tech gift that’s sure to fit the bill. For under $25, none of these gifts will bust your holiday budget. And with Amazon Prime 2-day shipping, there’s still time to get them before Christmas, so sit back and click your way to the perfect present.

Amazon Echo Flex

This simple plug-in device adds Alexa to any power outlet in the house. It's small enough to leave the second outlet free and it include two USB ports for charging your devices. Don't want Alexa listening all of the time? There's a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Price: $20 for on Amazon

PureGear KikStik Smartphone Stand

This clever stand attaches to the back of a smartphone or tablet with reusable adhesive — and, don’t worry, it doesn’t leave any residue behind and can be removed or repositioned as needed. PureGear's KikStik slides open offering an easy and secure way to hold a smartphone (especially one-handed). And when you don’t need to hold your phone? It serves as a stand to prop the phone up on any flat surface. When not in use, the KikStik collapses, leaving only a slim rectangle — which comes in a range of colors and patterns — behind.

Price: $10 on Pure-Gear, check price Amazon

Jackery Bar Pocket-Sized Portable Charger

It doesn’t matter what kind of phone you have: chances are the battery doesn’t last long enough. That’s why everyone should carry a portable charger like the Jackery Bar, which has enough juice to give a smartphone one or two full charges (depending on the model). While you can find batteries that are larger and smaller, we like the Jackery Bar because it packs a lot of power into a battery that’s still easy to fit in a pocket or purse and it has a flashlight built-in.

Price: $21 on Jackery, check price on Amazon

Nkomax Keychain USB-C Cable

One difficulty with keeping your phone charged may be the simple fact that there’s never a handy Lightning cable around when you need one. (Or the only readily available cable is torn or damaged.) Even if you have a portable charger (like the Jackery Bar, mentioned above), you may need a cable to use it — and if you don’t have one, you’re out of luck and out of power. But this problem is an easy fix with a keychain cable. While there are lots of options, we like this Nkomax keychain, which hides a short Lightning cable inside a decorative tassel. Just snap it on your keychain or bag, and you’ll never be without a charging cable again.

Price: $11, check price on Amazon

Anker Powerline+ II 6-foot Lightning Cable

Charging cables aren’t just for when you’re on the go. When you’re at home, you may want a Lightning cable that’s longer (or just more durable) than the one that came with your iPhone or iPad. Here, Anker’s super sturdy Powerline+ II Lightning charging cables are our favorites. These cables last 12 times as long as the alternatives, can handle being bent 12,000 times, are backed by a lifetime warranty, and come with a handy carry case. Avaliable in red, black, gold and silver. There’s really no going wrong with a cable like that.

Price: $20 on Anker, check price on Amazon

SoundPeats TrueFree True Wireless Headphones

If you’re shopping for someone who prefers to keep their listening habits to themselves, these earbuds from SoundPeats are the way to go. At just $24, these headphones offer features you’re more likely to find at two (or three, or four) times the price. The earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit, an IPX4 water-resistance rating for working out, and a 3.5-hour battery life that will last beyond anyone’s daily workout routine. And, with when stored between use in the charging case, they get 15 hours of battery life. The biggest feature, though, is the fact that they're true wireless – no cables between the earbud. Whoever you gift these too is going to think you spent a lot more than $24 on them.

Price: $24 on soundpeatsaudio, check price on Amazon

Tile Mate Key Finder

If you have a friend who’s always misplacing their keys, then a Tile may be the perfect gift. This Bluetooth tracker attaches to a keyring, can be dropped in your bag, or attached to just about anything. So just how does that help the absentminded? They can now track the Tile with their smartphone or track their smartphone with their Tile. A simple tap can make either device beep for attention (even if the phone is on silent), and the Tile app remembers where it last detected the Tile, making it easy to backtrack and collect a forgotten item. And, this year's model uses user-replaceable batteries, so the gift will keep on giving.

Price: $25, on sale for $20 on TheTileApp, check price on Amazon

ThinOptics Reading Glasses and iPhone Case

What if it isn’t keys your friend keeps misplacing, but their glasses, instead? This unique smartphone case from ThinOptics adds a pocket and a slim pair of reading glasses to the back of a smartphone. These flexible, shatter-proof glasses are available six colors and four strengths (+1.00, +1.50, +2.00, and +2.50) — offering enough power to help with reading, but not enough to replace prescription glasses, if that’s what you need. Now as long as your friend can keep track of their phone, they can keep track of their glasses… though if they lose their phone, too, they may need a Tile to help keep track of it so they can hang on to their glasses.

Price: $20 on ThinOptics, check price on Amazon

Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker

This tiny Bluetooth speaker is just 2.6 inches square, so it can slip into a purse or clip on to a backpack for easy access to music on the go. That easy portability makes the SoundCore Mini an ideal sound source, whether you’re in a hotel room or heading to the park. But don’t confuse its small size for small sound: a 5W audio driver means this little gadget can make some real noise. With 15 hours of playtime, this speaker has everything you need for travel in a perfectly pocket-sized package.

Price: $22 on Anker, check price on Amazon

eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light

With the eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light there’s no more need to stumble around the bathroom (or down the hall) in the dark or blind yourself by turning on the overhead light. This motion-sensor light mounts on your wall and provides more than enough light to see. A 120-degree motion sensor turns it on when someone approaches, so it doesn’t burn through its battery — lasting up to a year on 3 AAA batteries. It will be a hit with families with younger kids, and it’s a nice convenience for everyone.

Price: $17 on EufyLife, check price on Amazon

Happy shopping — and happy holidays — everyone!

[Image credits: gift with branch and decorations via BigStockPhoto, Amazon, PureGear, Jackery, Nkomax, Anker, soundpeatsaudio, Tile, ThinOptics]