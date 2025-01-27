AirPods Hearing Test Missing? Here’s How to Fix It

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are a major innovation in personal hearing assistance. By integrating hearing test capabilities and personalized hearing aid functionality, Apple has opened the door to affordable, effective solutions for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. While they aren’t a full replacement for traditional hearing aids for those with significant hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 offer a compelling, accessible alternative. And if you already own a pair, they come with the huge advantage of no extra cost to get your hearing boost.

However, some users are reporting issues where the hearing test is not showing on their iPhone or appears to be unavailable. If you’re facing any of these problems, this guide provides troubleshooting steps to resolve them.

Once you have everything set up and working, read our story on How to Set Up Your AirPods Pro 2 as Hearing Aids the Right Way for detailed guidance on optimizing your AirPods Pro 2 as OTC hearing aids. And if you’re considering buying a pair of Air Pods Pro 2 specifically for this purpose, read our OTC hearing aid-focused review of the Air Pods Pro 2 first, so you know all the pluses and minuses vs the other OTC hearing aids on the market.

Troubleshooting AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test & Assistance Issues

1. Verify Device Compatibility and Software Updates

The hearing test and assistance features are supported on devices running:

iOS or iPadOS 18.1 or later on iPhones or iPads

on iPhones or iPads macOS Sequoia 15.1 or later on Macs

Check your software version:

iPhone/iPad: Navigate to Settings > General > About > Software Version.

Navigate to Settings > General > About > Software Version. Mac: Click the Apple menu () > About This Mac.

If your software is outdated, update it via:

Settings > General > Software Update (iPhone/iPad)

System Settings > General > Software Update (Mac)

Your AirPods Pro 2 firmware should also be up to date. Firmware updates install automatically when your AirPods are connected to your device and charging. To check:

Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. Go to Settings > [Your AirPods]. Scroll down to view the firmware version.

2. Restart Your iPhone

After upgrading to iOS 18.1 or later, restart your iPhone to ensure all new features activate properly. To restart:

Press and hold the side button and volume up or down button until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your device. Wait 30 seconds, then press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

3. Enable Location Settings

Since the hearing test and assistance features are only available in regions where Apple has regulatory approval, your phone may need to determine your location to enable these functions. To check and enable location settings:

Open the Settings app. Go to Privacy & Security > Location Services. Ensure Location Services is toggled on.

For a full list of supported countries and regions, visit Apple’s feature availability page. Note that the hearing test and assistance features are currently not available in many countries, including Australia, Canada, and India. And while the test is available in countries such as France and the UK, the hearing assistance is not.

4. Conduct the Hearing Test

If you still can’t locate the hearing test feature:

Ensure your AirPods are connected to your iPhone. Navigate to Settings > [Your AirPods]. Tap on Hearing Assistance. Select Take a Hearing Test and follow the on-screen instructions.

The hearing test plays a series of tones to evaluate your hearing profile, which is then used to optimize audio output for your needs.

5. Enable Hearing Aid Features

After completing the hearing test:

Go to Settings > [Your AirPods] > Hearing Assistance. Tap on Adjustments to fine-tune amplification, balance, and tone settings. Enable "Media Assist" to ensure your hearing profile enhances music, calls, and video playback.

6. Reset and Reconnect Your AirPods Pro 2

If the issue persists, resetting your AirPods may resolve it:

Place the AirPods in their charging case and keep the lid open. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes amber, then white. Reconnect the AirPods by placing them near your device and following the on-screen prompts.

7. Contact Apple Support

If you’ve followed these steps and the features still don’t work, contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store for assistance.

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, mockup of iPhone via Canva]