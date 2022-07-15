Best Background Check Services for 2022 Compared and Ranked

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Best Background Check Sites for 2022: 8 Fast and Reliable Services

We always meet new people, neighbors, romantic interests, employees, and so it goes, and usually, we just can’t be sure what they’re about.

You could try spending months or years to get to know a person, but with much to do on your hands, do you even have the time for this endeavor?

That’s where the background check websites come in.

We present them to you here in the form of a comprehensive list of the best background check services in business right now.

Sites like TruthFinder, one of our top picks, can, for instance, help you check someone’s public record information within just a few minutes.

In addition, we double-checked the rest of the providers on our list to help you choose the most reputable and comprehensive background check services from the get-go.

By looking at the finest background check companies today, you’ll gain access to the smartest set of tools to give you much-desired peace of mind around new people in your life.

Best Online Background Check Services:

TruthFinder: Best personal background check service overall

Intelius: Most beginner-friendly service

Instant Checkmate: Great personal criminal record searches

InfoTracer: Widest search options

Spokeo: Top social network searches

US Search: Longest-standing personal background check service

PeopleFinders: Great for fast results

GoodHire: Best employment background checks

1. TruthFinder - Best Background Check Site Overall

Pros

60,000+ 5-star reviews

Has dark web scan

Multiple search options

A+ BBB rating

Great mobile app

Cons

Android mobile app only

At the top of our list of the best background check sites is America’s favorite TruthFinder.

TruthFinder just launched in 2015, and it’s attracted over 60,000 5-star reviews just demonstrates how capable it is when it comes to satisfying people’s needs.

Moreover, this background checker has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, showing that you can trust its services for your background checks.

Features

TruthFinder scans hundreds of millions of public records, giving you a wide base for getting a comprehensive look at anyone you might be looking into.

Yet, there’s more.

You’ll also love that the company gives you tons of ways to search for someone, including:

Name search

Reverse phone search

Reverse address search

Reverse email search

The name search is great if you know someone’s name, and you can even use it to look up and reconnect with your old friends.

What’s more, you can type your name to take a look into your online footprint, just to know what people would see if they look you up.

Also, reverse searches offer unique options and could be helpful if you want to uncover information on a strange caller or even look up your new neighbor.

In this digital world, you never know where your information ends up, and it’s awesome that TruthFinder has an amazing dark web scan tool that can help you catch potential identity theft using your sensitive information.

It’s also convenient that the site has an app version (Android only), as it adds a nice angle of convenience by allowing you to make speedy on-the-go background checks.

Above all, we like how transparent TruthFinder wants to be. The background check service tells you how its search results can be used, and this can help you use your reports safely and appropriately.

Examples of details TruthFinder can uncover are;

Police records

Assets

Social media accounts

Photos

Court records

Contact information

Employment, education history, and more

2. Intelius - Most Straightforward Background Check Service

Pros

Since 2003

Completely anonymous searches

Accesses over 20B public records

Comprehensive reports

Cons

Limited customer support hours

Intelius has been in the background search game since 2003, and it has since emerged as one of the best background check service companies in the business right now.

To further solidify its reputation, the company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A BBB rating to go along with it.

Features

From the onset, Intelius is very simple and intuitive to use.

Best of all, this background check site allows you to do targeted searches to narrow down the information to what’s relevant to you.

Most notably, by using someone’s name, phone number, or address, you can make criminal background checks, public record searches, and general people searches.

Better yet, with the criminal history search, you can refine results by state and local area for more specific information about a person's criminal history.

The company also has access to 20B+ public records, giving you a good footing towards receiving a comprehensive report on someone.

Besides, some background check reports even come with additional visualizations to give you a better understanding.

Intelius offers either a monthly subscription (charged every 30 days) or a subscription that is charged every other month (charged every 60 days).

The only minor inconvenience is that Intelius’ customer support is available only from 7 AM - 5 PM on weekdays. Yet, they appear to be very responsive in answering any queries.

And, the site isn’t just for looking up other people.

You could also run a personal background check and manage your online reputation just in case you have embarrassing skeletons in the closet, e.g., on your old social media accounts.

To cap off, an Intelius search can reveal;

Felonies

Social media details

DUIs

Court records

Contact details

Possible relatives

3. Instant Checkmate - The Go-To Site for Criminal Background Checks

Pros

Best criminal background check company

1.4B+ searches

70,000+ 5-star reviews

Extensive criminal records

Toll-free customer support

Cons

Fewer search options

To get a perspective on how popular Instant Checkmate has become, you should know that it has overseen over 1.4 billion background checks.

Along with this, the platform has over 70,000 5-Star customer ratings and an A+ BBB rating just to show you how reliable the company is.

Features

Instant Checkmate wants to be the background searcher’s holy grail for criminal searches.

When you’re thinking about running a search on someone, you probably want to know if they have a criminal history, and that’s where Instant Checkmate builds its forte.

The criminal records are very comprehensive, and you can even state the day, the type of crime, and the state in which a possible crime was committed.

Also, every criminal report here comes with a list of registered sex offenders in your search area, so it can go a long way in helping you protect yourself and your loved ones some more.

A criminal history background search can show;

Felonies

Arrest records

Court records

Weapon permits

Sex offenses

Misdemeanors

Still, Instant Checkmate only lets you make background checks by using names and phone numbers.

On the positive side, the check service has a unique inmate search that you can go for if you want to locate a friend or family member that might have been imprisoned.

You’ll also like that the background check service has a mobile app, so you don’t have to stick around a computer to do a search.

Furthermore, the customer service is toll-free and pretty fast, too, so you can reach out to them if you need any help.

4. InfoTracer - Top Background Check Site for Variety of Search Options

Pros

4.3/5 Trustpilot score

Many search types

Toll-free call support

Has deep web search

Cons

No mobile app

InfoTracer has a goal to make information more accessible to everyone, and they do have a track record to show for it.

One, the site boasts over 1 million satisfied customers, and their claim could be justified with their current high 4.3/5 Trustpilot customer rating, so that should give you some assurance.

Features

To show you how devoted it is to making information available to you, InfoTracer gives you arguably the widest search parameters.

You can make a search using;

Names

Phone numbers

Emails

Social media usernames

Addresses

Car plates

VINs

IP address

With InfoTracer, you can do focused searches for specific records, saving you the time you would spend poring through a report while looking for relevant information.

The VIN and plate searches can help if you’re involved in an accident or want to make a car purchase.

Whether you want to reconnect with estranged family members or see someone’s reputation, the name searches would be perfect.

On top of searching more than 5 billion public records, InfoTracer also supports deep web searches.

While normal search engines can’t pick through the deep web, InfoTracer digs through it to get you information that most background check services usually can’t unearth.

The only limitation is that the company doesn’t have a mobile app, but the website is nicely optimized to work seamlessly on the phone too.

Equally important, InfoTracer is one of the few background checking companies that has 24/7 customer support. So, you can reach out anytime you have queries.

An InfoTracer search can give possible;

Current and previous addresses

Relatives and possible relationships

Bankruptcy filings

Arrest records

Assets

Employment history

5. Spokeo - Most Detailed Platform for Verifying Dates

Pros

120+ social media platforms

Simple background reports

Sends report updates

Answers 500,000 searches a day

Among top background check companies

Cons

Limited criminal records

Launched in 2006 and getting attention from publications like Forbes and the New York Times for its exceptional background check services, Spokeo’s reputation stands solid in 2022.

Moreover, the company serves over 20 million people every month, so you can say that they’re quite popular, too.

Features

Sourcing information from 12 billion public records, Spokeo tries to give you detailed search reports every time.

You’ll love that its background reports are broken down into digestible forms to help you easily pick out relevant information.

And, you can make a search on a name, address, email, and even phone number, so you have wide search parameters.

Well, Spokeo is a more casual search site, so it might not give you the most detailed criminal record reports.

However, the company has access to over 120+ social networks, which makes it a good option for verifying dates and new acquaintances.

Better yet, Spokeo regularly refreshes its database and can send you report updates on the reports you buy, so you don’t miss out on any development.

We also like that the background check site has an enterprise option - Spokeo Enterprise - that can help businesses interact with their customers.

A Spokeo search can give details on:

Social media profiles

Property information

Criminal records

Personal details

Family

Location history

6. US Search - Property Checks and Smooth User Experience

Pros

25+ year experience

Good for reconnecting with friends

Rich property records

Very user-friendly

Among the best background check sites for properties

Cons

Basic features

US Search is the old-timer of background checks.

Having started in 1993, US Search stands out as one of the online background checking industry pioneers.

Better still, the service has been featured on major broadcast news companies like CNN, CNBC, and CBS.

Features

Scouring billions of records, US Search appears to have a knack for delivering a ton of contact information on its search reports. Suffice to say, US Search makes its name by helping you reconnect with people you had lost touch with.

Also, with its reverse address search, the platform can reveal comprehensive information on a property, which is good if you want to make a property investment.

You could also use the reverse phone lookup feature to identify and stop harassment from unknown callers.

Spokeo gives an easy-to-use feel and is very simple to use, perhaps even to a fault when you compare it to most feature-heavy background search sites.

However, if you want a seamless search experience, this could be just the site for you.

A background report on Spokeo can detail;

Address history

Location history

Employment history

Contact information

Property ownership

7. PeopleFinders - Quickest Background Checks

Pros

Excellent Trustpilot rating

Fast searches

Great iOS, Android apps

Searches 120B+ public records

Cons

Limited social media information

Not the most detailed reports

Not only has PeopleFinders been around since 1999, but this background check company also gives you a hint about its track record with its excellent 4.7 Trustpilot customer rating.

Features

As its name suggests, PeopleFinders is a top-notch background check site for locating old pals.

And, the site claims to have access to over 120 billion public records, which is clearly a sufficiently massive database to get you all the information you desire.

Additionally, the website’s speed is one of the site’s main features. Instantly, you’ll be able to get information on someone using their name, address, email, or phone number.

However, the basic fast search might not bring very detailed reports, but the site has an advanced search alternative that can produce more comprehensive reports. You just have to wait a little longer.

Along with everything, PeopleFinder now has a new Business to Business Chrome extension feature that can help people and businesses build their contacts.

Capping off, we also like the convenience that the site’s Android and iOS mobile apps provide, especially for those spontaneous background checks.

Generally, a PeopleFinder background check report can state;

Contact details

Criminal records

Property records

Bankruptcies

Possible relatives

Foreclosures

8. GoodHire - Reliable Employment Screenings

Pros

FCRA certified

Sends report status updates

Custom packages

Among the best employee background check services

Cons

Some reports might delay

Might charge extra fees

GoodHire wants to help you build a safe and credible workspace.

The company has worked with 100,000 employers of different sizes, and they are certified by the Fair Credit and Reporting Act (FCRA). This suggests that you can largely trust it with your pre-employment and employment background checks.

Features

Starting off, GoodHire provides background checks and employment verification for different industries, and yes, they can tailor the checks to your specific professional industry.

Moreover, the company is fast, too.

GoodHire states that 90% of its nationwide criminal history searches only take one minute, so it won't take you long to know if someone has a criminal record.

However, some background checks may take a while. In those cases, the company will send you a new delivery date, and from the user reviews, they do seem to stick to their word.

The good thing is that while your search is in progress, the platform sends you status updates to let you know how the employment verification searches are going.

Lastly, GoodHire also stands out with personalized packages, so they can tailor service plans so that you only pay for what you want.

GoodHire searches can reveal;

Criminal records

Job history

Education history

Court records and more

Top Background Check Companies - According to Reviews

Are the Sites Experienced

To find the best background check website for your money, a site’s experience is an easy way to measure its reputation and commitment to giving you reliable searches.

So, we made sure to select some of the best online background check sites that had been around for a while.

Of the sites we picked, we further went and viewed customer reviews on review sites and social media networks and chose those that had the most positive reviews.

Additionally, we made sure that all these background search companies were accredited by the Better Business Bureau to assure you of their legitimacy.

How Easy Are They To Use

To give customers the easiest background search experience, we made sure that we picked the most user-friendly background check sites.

All the sites we selected have intuitive websites, so everyone should have an easy time locating the service's main features.

Even more, all the companies we reviewed offer background searches on their main page, so a user can easily click on the site and begin running background checks.

Also, we had a bias toward background check sites that had mobile apps in order to give you a more comfortable on-the-go search experience.

What Are the Available Search Tools

For most searches, you only require a person’s name to shine a light on their background.

Still, we sought to pick sites that offered a wider set of search tools.

Most of the companies we weighed above offer four search options; name people search, reverse phone lookup, reverse address lookup, and reverse email lookup.

Additionally, we gave a slight advantage to background search companies that offered more special search options like car plate or VIN searches, inmate searches, property searches, and more.

Report Comprehensiveness

If you want to run a background check on someone, you want to get a good idea of who they are.

Considering this, we first shortlisted sites that had the largest databases, and the majority of our sites boast access to billions of public records from which you can find accurate and detailed information about someone.

Additionally, we then proceeded to select those sites which covered detailed information from criminal records to property details, social networks, and more.

How Fast You Can Get Your Reports

Most people look people up to get an immediate answer to that person’s history.

So, we set out to select sites that offered speedy turnaround times. Most of our background check platforms will give you results in a few minutes, and some might even give you an instant result for some searches.

While some companies may take a while to deliver reports, we gave them an edge for their comprehensive and reliable results.

How Is the Customer Service

While all our sites are pretty easy to use, some users might need some help or have some queries that they might need answers for.

Because of this, we chose background search companies with responsive and friendly customer support.

We gave an edge to companies that had the longest customer service hours, and for those that came a little short, we ensured that they were fast and helpful enough during their working hours.

How To Find Top-Rated Background Check Sites: FAQs

Finding the best site for background checks can be made much easier if you go through a checklist of the questions people often ask about these services.

What Is the Best Background Check Service in 2022?

The best background check service in 2022 is TruthFinder, in our opinion.

TruthFinder combs through hundreds of millions of public data to give you the most extensive reports possible. Furthermore, the website has more than 60,000 5-star reviews to show you how good they are in what they do.

Along with this, this background checker also searches the dark web and can help you catch any personal data breaches there.

Better still, the company gives you a couple of ways to run a background check, including name, phone number, email, and address search options.

What Background Check Company Do Most Employers Use?

Most employers use GoodHire for pre-employment background checks.

GoodHire is certified by the Fair Credit Reporting Act as a consumer reporting agency, so it can be legally used for employment screenings.

Moreover, the background checking company serves professional companies of varied industries, and they can tailor their screening service to cater to an employer’s specific industry.

On top of all this, the company offers custom service packages, so employers can pay just for what they need.

What Is the Best Site for Free Background Checks?

The best site for free background checks is InfoTracer.

You can start off on InfoTracer with a free background check, and with it, you can even get to see some basic results from your search without paying. However, to get a full background report, you’ll have to pay to receive detailed search results.

How Reliable Is Intelius?

Intelius is one of the most reliable background search companies.

The company was established in 2003, making it one of the most seasoned background checkers today.

Even more, Intelius is rated A by the Better Business Bureau to show you that it is a reputable background check company.

Apart from its reputation, Intelius gets its data from more than 20 billion public data in the US and, usually, gives you back detailed search reports.

Are Online Background Checks Reliable?

Yes, online background checks are reliable.

Online background checks mainly get their information from public records in the US, and with reputable background check platforms, their search reports are usually reliable.

However, you have to ensure that you choose only reputable sites if you are after reliable services, and all the best background check services we’ve reviewed above are awesome options, in our opinion.

Is BeenVerified Legit?

Yes, BeenVerified is a legit background check company.

Although it has a couple of negative reviews, BeenVerified remains one of the most popular background check services today for background checks and finding old friends.

The background scan company was started in 2007 and currently has more than 500,000 users. In addition, the company’s mobile app has been downloaded over 7 million times.

What Is the Best Background Check Website?

Well, different background check websites have different strengths, but TruthFinder just takes the cake as the most accurate background check website.

The website boasts reputable data sources, and with this, the company can deliver reliable and detailed search results that may include criminal records, education and employment history, assets, contact information, and many more details.

What Is a Level 3 Background Check?

A level 3 background check is the most popular type of background check and is mostly used for employment purposes.

This type of background check typically screens your employment records, education history, resume references and also runs a criminal background check.

What are the Top ten Background Check Websites?

The top 10 background check sites are as follows:

Best Background Check Services - A Conclusion

No, you do not have to fret about a new neighbor, workmate, roommate, or date. With the best background check services we give you here, you can clear your doubts and live safely and comfortably around new people.

From our review, TruthFinder impressed us most as the top background check service you can lay your hands on in 2022.

The company searches a trove of records and even the dark web. On top of this, TruthFinder has high online customer ratings to set it as probably the most trusted background checker in business.

Even so, Intelius and Instant Checkmate come right close.

Intelius is a great choice if you want a month to month subscription, and Instant Checkmate is a go-to choice if you want to see if someone has a criminal history.

All in all, all of these best background check services fit the bill, so you just have to choose the best one for your needs.

DISCLAIMER: Only GoodHire is certified by the FCRA as a consumer reporting agency, so do not use other background check sites for employment screenings, tenant screenings, or credit checks.

