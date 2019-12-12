Tech Made Simple

author photo

Holiday Card Sites & Apps That Mail Cards for You

by on December 12, 2019
in Time Savers, Family and Parenting, Tips & How-Tos :: 9 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

The season for mailing annual holiday cards is fast approaching. Of course, you want to send friends and family a unique and memorable holiday card, but finding the right one, adding a handwritten note, addressing it, stamping it and getting it to the post office may take more time than you have this busy season. 

Fortunately, you can go online for a new way to mail out custom holiday cards.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly

Shutterfly is our favorite holiday card mailing service. You may know Shutterfly for its custom photo gifts, but the company also prints custom cards for every occasion. You'll find lots of design options, including postcard-style cards and folded cards in a range of styles (approximately 700 holiday and 700 Christmas themed cards to choose from). Upload family photos (from Google Photos, Facebook, Instagram, your phone or computer) and customize the text for a greeting card that's your unique creation. You can even make your card really fancy by selecting foil cards, glitter cards and even the option to have your personalized text raised and illuminated with gold foil. 

You can choose for Shutterfly to mail your cards directly to your recipients. You'll have no envelopes to address or stamps to lick. If you import your holiday card list from a CSV file (a save option for  Excel and Google Docs and an export option for Google Contacts and Outlook), you won't even have to type in mailing addresses to get your cards to their destination. Note that mailing is NOT an option if you choose the cheaper  Photo Paper "Type" of paper when you're designing your cards -- even though it says "stamp and mail for me" under the "Mail Options."

Pricing varies depending on the card you select, the design elements you want and how many cards you're buying. Card designs start at $0.79 per card (if you buy hundreds of cards), but expect to spend closer to $1.50 to $3.00 per card plus an extra $0.99 to send them domestically. That's more expensive than store-bought greeting cards, but it saves you the trouble of running to the post office.

Shutterfly also has free apps for iOS and Android where you can also design your card easily with the photos you've taken with your phone. And, Shutterfly is offering free unlimited 4 x 6-inch prints and a free photo book per month, but only through the app. 

Shutterfly Promotion good through 12/12/2019: ups to 50% on cards (so cards starting at $0.58), free shipping on orders over $49 with code SHIP49

Ink Cards

Sincerely Ink

Sincerely's Ink Cards is only app (free on App Store and Google Play), no website. It lets you customize cards with images straight from your phone and have them mailed directly to recipients. Sincerely Ink offers fewer card options (248 holiday-theme designs) than other services, and it limits you to creating cards on your smartphone. But the pricing — starting at $2 per 5 x 7 postcard or $3 for sending internationally — can't be beat. Addressing cards is as easy as selecting them in your phone's address book. If you choose a regular card ($4 per card), you can choose to add a gift card from 30 merchants, including Microsoft (Xbox gift card), Nike, Lowes, buybuy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond and Athleta. 

Postable

Postable

Another low-cost option with more than 900 holiday card options is Postable (only a website). They offer postcards starting at $1.99 and cards starting at $2.99. If you want Postable to send your cards, you just add postage — $0.35 for postcards ($1.15 internationally) and $0.55 for cards ($1.15 internationally). Postable can import your contacts from a spreadsheet or you can enter them manually. You can even send out a request for people to verify their addresses. Postable has a variety of fonts to choose from, including a few that look like real handwriting. 

Promotion good as of 12/12/2018: 20% off all Holiday Cards with code HOL19 (so $1.60 per postcard)

We hope one of these services will prove to be the ideal answer to your holiday card conundrum. Happy holiday card shopping!

Updated on 12/12/2019



Discussion loading

gravatar

Postable mails all your holiday cards for you. Easy peasy.

From Scott on September 29, 2014 :: 3:21 pm

Lemon squeezy.

Reply

gravatar

http://www.precisionpress.com

From Luke Yancey on November 17, 2016 :: 11:19 am

I’ve actually heard a lot of good things about Shutterfly recently! However, I prefer to work with a local company. This way I don’t have to worry about my cards being lost in the mail!

Reply

This article is what started all my troubles.

From Christine Hess O'Connell on December 26, 2017 :: 10:13 am

I opted to go with Shutterfly despite their glitchy website and incomplete directions because this article claims they are your favorite. I wasted days and days figuring out why I couldn’t upload my address file of 200 addresses. Technical hurdle after technical hurdle and I finally put the cards in my shopping cart. But wait, where is the mailing option? Oh, it’s NOT AVAILABLE FOR PHOTO CARDS? Very, very important detail you left out here. Very misleading. Sigh. Should know better than to trust the internet.

Reply

here's the info buried on the shutter fly site.

From Christine Hess O'Connell on December 26, 2017 :: 10:27 am

http://bit.ly/2zwYZFp

Reply

avatar

So sorry for your trouble!

From Suzanne Kantra on January 02, 2018 :: 10:00 am

So sorry for your trouble! We’ve ordered from them without a hitch, which is why it was selected as one of our favorites. We didn’t choose a photo card, though and didn’t catch the paper type issue in our fact check. Agreed that the Shutterfly site is misleading. I will send a note to Shutterfly regarding this issue and I will add a note about the paper types in the story. Thanks for the heads up!

Reply

gravatar

importing address book?

From Marilyn Piper on December 02, 2018 :: 7:58 am

I use Shutterfly for photo books, posters, etc.  So I want to do my Xmas cards with them as well.  I don’t seem to find an option to import my address book addresses and I don’t want to type them all.  Any work around?  Or is there a program that will allow me to import from my Apple address book?  Thank you

Reply

avatar

Yes, you can import address into Shutterfly

From Josh Kirschner on December 04, 2018 :: 6:27 pm

To import your addresses, sign-in to your account and go to the “Address Book” page. Click the “Import” button and you will have several different options for importing your contacts to Shutterfly.

gravatar

X Mas cards

From Ben on November 16, 2019 :: 4:26 pm

Hi,

I would like to send 1,700 Christmas postcards (Standard Postcards 4.25” x 6” )
to 1,700 different destinations in The US.
Same card. same (brief) message on each postcard.
how do I upload 1,700 addresses to your service? 
what is the total cost for the cards, handling and the mailing?

Ben Adam
Classroom Giving
All Man Corp
.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Reply

gravatar

Shutterfly does not work - hours wasted!

From Emily on December 15, 2019 :: 4:11 pm

Correction to your article: shutterfly will NOT mail cards directly to recipients.  After wasting hours uploading contacts (there is a glitch in the system uploading contacts) and creating a photo holiday card, I discovered SHUTTERFLY DOES NOT MAIL CARDS DIRECTLY TO RECIPIENTS.  What a waste of my time!

Reply

