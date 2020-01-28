How to Pick the Right Roku Streaming Player

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

You have plenty of options if you want to watch streaming media on your television, but our favorite streaming media player is the Roku. The streaming player supports more services than any other, offering thousands of different streaming channels and more than half a million movies and TV shows to watch. Roku’s software makes it easy to find what you want to watch no matter where it’s streaming — and as we get more and more streaming services, this is increasingly important.

But if you’re looking to buy a Roku, you may be a bit lost by the seven different models available — many of which are very similar.

To help you make your decision, let's run through the models to see which one will work best for you.

Best Budget Streaming: Roku Express

if you just need the basics, the Roku Express player is the cheapest Roku on the market. It has HD resolution and a simple remote — nothing else.

Price: $30

Budget Streaming with Voice Control: Roku Express+ ($40)

The Roku Express+ is a basic HD streamer — exactly like the Roku Express — but it comes with a voice remote. Just press and hold the mic button on the remote and you can use voice controls to search for shows and operate your Roku, including playing and pausing shows — no typing required.

Price: $40

Best Budget 4K Streaming: Roku Premiere

If you need 4K HDR streaming, the Roku Premiere is the least expensive way to add it to your television. Beyond 4K resolution, the Roku Premiere has no frills (no voice remote, for example). But if all you need is 4K streaming, the Premiere is the right player for you.

Price: $40

Our Favorite Streaming Player: Roku Streaming Stick+

The Streaming Stick+ is a 4K HDR streamer with a portable form factor: it’s shaped like a USB stick and plugs directly into a TV’s HDMI port. That lets you save space and cable clutter. Beyond that, the Streaming Stick+ also has improved WiFi (802.11ac MIMO dual-band wireless), with better range and faster speeds, which makes for smoother streaming — particularly in 4K. It also includes Roku’s voice remote for easy browsing and searching.

It’s our favorite all-around Roku. With 4K, better WiFi and a voice remote, it has all of the features you’d want in a streaming player.

Price: $50

Best Streaming with Headphones: Roku Streaming Stick+ HE

This Roku adds a nice extra to the standard Streaming Stick+: an advanced remote with private listening. This remote has a headphone jack so you can plug in your headphones — a basic set of earbuds are included — and enjoy watching TV while not disturbing anyone around you.

This is a nice feature, but not a necessary one. If you keep your smartphone on hand, you can also enjoy private listening via the Roku app. But if you want the headphone jack, this is the lowest cost way to get it.

Price: $60

Best Streaming over Ethernet: Roku Ultra LT

The Roku Ultra has everything you’ll find in the Roku Streaming Stick+ HE, but instead of a stick, it’s a box that sits by your TV. If you want to minimize clutter, this may not be for you, but it offers two features to make it a worthwhile upgrade. That’s because the Ultra has its own Ethernet port. Even with its speedy 802.11ac MIMO dual-band WiFi, Ethernet is faster and more reliable — if you have a convenient Ethernet connection, it’s worth buying a Roku Ultra for streaming that won’t be slowed down by your home’s WiFi network.

Another — but we think less important — feature is a MicroSD port. This lets you install more channels and games, which is great if you need more space for channels and games. But lower-end Rokus provide plenty of space for the average viewer, so we don’t consider this a must-have for most people.

Price: $80

Best Streaming Extras: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is the absolute top-of-the-line offering, though we think most users will be able to able to do without all of the bells and whistles. It has everything you’ll find on previous Roku models: 4K UHD HDR streaming with reliable 802.11ac dual-band MIMO wireless as well as an Ethernet port.

It includes Roku’s enhanced voice remote with a headphone jack for private listening, and adds premium JBL headphones instead of the basic earbuds that come with the other models. It also has external storage, with both a MicroSD slot and a USB port to add more space for your channels and games. These are nice bells and whistles, but be sure they’re features you really want before you pay for them.

Price: $100

