How to Cast Photos to Your TV

Our phones may house our most precious photos, but those gorgeous shots you took on your last vacation or the pictures from the last family gathering are better viewed on a bigger screen – your TV. Fortunately, it’s easy to share them wirelessly from your phone to your TV, and you may already have everything you need. Here’s how to cast your photos to your TV.

How to cast photos from an iPhone to a TV

If you own a Roku player, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV streaming media player, it’s really easy to cast your photos from your iPhone.

1. Cast from an iPhone to Apple TV

For Apple TV owners, you can use AirPlay 2 to show photos stored on your phone. AirPlay 2 is a wireless standard that Apple uses to send photos, videos, and other data between devices. If you backup your photos to iCloud, you can just open the Photos app, and you’ll find your photos already there.

If you don’t use iCloud backup, the easiest way to view your photos is to use Screen Mirroring, which lets you use Apple TV to see the entire screen of your iPhone. Make sure your iPhone is connected to the same WiFi network as your Apple TV, open the Control Center, and then tap on Screen Mirroring. You’ll need to enter the AirPlay 2 passcode that appears on your TV. You’ll then see everything that’s on your iPhone on your TV. You can then open your Photos app or any other app you use to view photos.

2. Cast from an iPhone to Roku

For Roku owners, you open the Roku app, pair with your Roku player, and then select Media. That will bring up all of the pictures in your Photos app. And if you’ve saved pictures into albums, you can easily choose that folder, and the app will play a slideshow. You can even add music.

3. Cast from an iPhone to Chromecast

For Chromecast owners, you’ll need to save your photos to Google Photos (free storage for photos up to 16MP and videos up to Full HD 1080p). When you install the Google Photos app, you can choose to backup all of your pictures to Google Photos, and you can view any photos that are already saved to your Google Photos account from another phone or computer. To turn on backup, go into Settings, then Backup, then Sync. When you open the app, you’ll see the cast icon appear to the left of your Google profile picture. Tapping the cast icon will let you connect to your Chromecast.

From there, you’ll see photos appear on your TV as you browse through them. Google Photos lets you easily save photos to albums, so you can just show off your best photos.

4. Cast from an iPhone to Amazon Fire TV

For Amazon Fire TV owners, you’ll need to download the Amazon Photos app on your phone and save your pics to Amazon Photos (free unlimited full-resolution storage for Amazon Prime members, $19.99 per year for 100GB or $59.99 for 1TB if you don’t have Amazon Prime) before you can view them on your TV. When you install the app, you’ll see the option to backup all of your photos. In the app, you can create albums to make sharing on the big screen easy. Then you'll need to install the Amazon Photos app on your Fire TV. When you’re ready to view your photos, open the Amazon Photos app on your Fire TV device, and you’ll see all of your photos organized there.

5. Cast from an iPhone to a TV with AirPlay 2 or the Apple TV app built-in

TVs may also have Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless-sharing capabilities built-in, and some TVs have the Apple TV app, which lets you view photos backed up to iCloud.

If you bought an LG OLED TV, NanoCell SM9X or SM8X series, or UHD UM7X series TV, it supports AirPlay 2 and LG’s TV models starting in 2018 support the Apple TV app.

Select Samsung TV models starting in 2018 support AirPlay 2, and Samsung R and N models from 2018 and later support the Apple TV app.

Select models of Sony's TVs starting in 2018 support AirPlay 2, plus Sony's TVs run Android TV and have Chromecast built-in.

TCL TVs have Roku built-in, which means you can share your photos from the Roku app.

Vizio has models starting back in 2016 that support AirPlay 2.

How to cast photos from an Android phone to a TV

There are numerous few ways to cast photos to your TV using Android. Your TV or soundbar may have Chromecast built-in. Check with your manufacturer if you own a model made by Vizio, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, Philips, Polaroid, JBL, Hisense, or Skyworth. You can also use a streaming media player, such as a Roku player, Amazon Fire TV, or Chromecast.

1. Cast from an Android phone to a TV with Chromecast built-in

Download the Google Home app and follow the instructions for setting up your TV in the app. Once your TV is set up, you’ll be able to cast from any Chromecast-enabled app, like Google Photos, or you can mirror your screen using the Google Home app. To mirror your screen, select your TV when you open the Google Home app, choose Cast my screen, and then Cast screen.

2. Cast from an Android phone to a Chromecast streaming media player

If you use Google Photos and have a Chromecast device, you can just open Google Photos, tap the casting logo to the left of your Google profile picture, and you’ll be connected and ready to cast.

3. Cast from an Android phone to Roku

If you own a Roku player or TV, download and open the Roku app on your phone, connect to your Roku player, and select Media. That will bring up all photos stored in Google Photos. If your phone stores your pictures in another photo app, you can still back up your photos to the Google Photos app by choosing the backup option when you set up the Google Photos app.

4. Cast from an Android phone to Amazon TV

For Amazon Fire TV owners, you’ll need to download the Amazon Photos app on your phone and save your pics to Amazon Photos (free unlimited full-resolution storage for Amazon Prime members, $19.99 per year for 100GB or $59.99 for 1TB if you don’t have Amazon Prime) before you can view them on your TV. When you install the app, you’ll see the option to backup all of your photos. In the app, you can create albums to make sharing on the big screen easy. Then you'll need to install the Amazon Photos app on your Fire TV. When you’re ready to view your photos, open the Amazon Photos app on your Fire TV device, and you’ll see all of your photos organized there.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious]