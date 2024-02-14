Quick Share is like AirDrop for Android and Windows

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

iPhone users have had AirDrop to easily send files between all Apple devices. With Quick Share, Android devices and Windows PCs can enjoy the same type of easy sharing. This intuitive feature, also still branded as Nearby Share, simplifies the process, making it as easy as tapping a button.

I tried to use Nearby Share in the past, but it wasn't supported by any of the Windows PCs I was using. Only a handful of PCs ever ran the Nearby Share app. In contrast, Quick Share opens up file sharing to all Windows computers running a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up, as well as all Android devices running Android 6 and up. It leverages Bluetooth and WiFi to establish a fast, end-to-end encrypted connection between your devices, allowing you to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more with just a few taps.

In addition to one-to-one sharing, Quick Share supports sharing with multiple devices simultaneously. So, if you're working on a project with colleagues, you can easily share files with everyone at once, or share photos with friends and family.

How to use Quick Share

Enabling Quick Share on both devices is all it takes to get started sharing files. I was able to get transfers setup and running in just a few minutes during my testing.

Android initial setup

Begin by swiping down from your Android phone's screen to access the Quick Settings panel. Enable Quick Share by tapping the tile (it will still be labeled "Nearby Share" on your device for now).

I recommend setting your device visibility to "Your devices" for enhanced security. This limits sharing to devices linked to your Google account and allows for transfers without having to approve each one. "Contacts" is a good choice if you know you'll be sending files regularly to others. I recommend using "Everyone" only in temporary mode, which times out after a few minutes, so your phone or device won't be a target for cyber-flashing.

Windows initial setup

On your Windows PC, download and install the Quick Share app. Ensure you sign in with the same Google account on your Android device to link both devices. Like with Android phones, I recommend limiting your visibility to "Your devices" or "Contacts."

Sharing files

Once setup is complete, make sure Quick Share is enabled for reception on your Android device and the Windows PC is running the Quick Share app. Just having the app installed isn't enough.

Tap the Quick Share icon (or Nearby Share icon) for Android and select the target device(s) from the list.

For Windows PCs, open the Quick Share app and select the files you want to share (you can drag and drop or select from a folder). Then, choose the recipient device(s).

Final thoughts

Quick Share is the simplest file-sharing solution I've found for securely transferring files between Android devices and Windows PCs. Its effortless setup, blazing-fast speeds, and robust security features make it the ideal choice for everyone.

