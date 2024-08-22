The Most Useful Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts make it easier to navigate your PC without reaching for the mouse. These handy key combinations allow you to zip through tasks and access features that might otherwise be buried in menus.

There are dozens of Windows shortcuts available, but there is a subset that I use all the time and that will help most people. I've shared my favorites below. Some have been around for years, but there are also newer ones that you may not be aware of, which I've found particularly helpful. For instance, I'm currently loving the shortcut that allows me to type notes with my voice. Whatever your work and work style, there are bound to be at least a few keyboard shortcuts that will save you time and effort.

Must-Know general Windows shortcuts

You can find the full set of Windows shortcuts on Microsoft.com broken out by operating system, but these are the important ones.

Shortcuts when editing documents

Ctrl + A – Select all items in a document or window

Ctrl + C – Copies selected text or item

Ctrl + X – Cuts selected text or item

Ctrl + V – Pastes text or item on clipboard to your cursor location or designated file location.

Ctrl + D – Delete selected text or item

Ctrl + Z – Undo something

Ctrl + Y – Redo something

Ctrl + B – Turn on or turn off bold

Ctrl + I – Turn on or turn off italics

Ctrl + U – Turn on or turn off underline

Shift with any arrow key – Select more than one item in a window or on the desktop, or select text within a document

Ctrl + Shift with any arrow key – Selects blocks of text by paragraph. Keep holding down first two buttons and each time you hit the arrow key successively more paragraphs are highlighted.

Ctrl + Shift with End key – Selects all text from the cursor to the end of the document.

Ctrl + Shift with Home key – Selects all text from the cursor to the beginning of the document.

Ctrl + Right arrow – Move the cursor to the beginning of the next word.

Ctrl + Left arrow – Move the cursor to the beginning of the previous word.

Ctrl + Down arrow – Move the cursor to the beginning of the next paragraph.

Ctrl + Up arrow – Move the cursor to the beginning of the previous paragraph.

Ctrl + either the plus (+) or minus (-) signs – Zooms in or out.

Ctrl + S – Save a document.

Ctrl + P – Print a document.

Windows key + the period (.) key – Opens the Emoji panel

Shortcuts for navigating the desktop, apps and settings

Ctrl + Shift + Esc – Opens the task manager.

Ctrl+plus (+) or Ctrl+minus (-) – Zoom in or out of a large number of items, like apps pinned to the Start screen

Alt + Tab – Switch between open apps

Windows logo key‌ +Tab – Cycle through open apps

Shift + Delete – Delete the selected item without moving it to the Recycle Bin first

Windows key + D – Pulls up or hides the Desktop.

Windows logo key + L – Lock your PC or switch users

Windows logo key + M – Minimize all windows

Windows logo key + Shift + M – Restore minimized windows on the desktop

Ctrl + Alt with any arrow key – Rotate entire screen in direction of arrow key. Helpful for viewing photos or videos that aren't right-side up.

Windows 11 shortcuts

Windows logo key + A – Open Quick Settings (Bluetooth, WiFi, Airplane Mode, Battery Saver, Brightness, and more)

Windows logo key + C – Open Chat from Microsoft Teams

Windows logo key + E – Open File Explorer

Windows key + H – Launch voice typing

Windows key + K – Open Cast from Quick Settings

Windows logo key + N – Open notification center and calendar

Windows logo key + P – Open Project setting when using an external display. Choose from duplicating on both displays, extending the PC screen to the second screen, or showing only the PC screen or external display.

Windows logo key + S – Search for any file or an app installed on your computer

Windows logo key + Shift + S – Opens the Snipping Tool so you can take a screenshot

Windows logo key + W – Open Widgets

Windows key + V – Opens up your clipboard so you can see and select items from your clipboard history to paste.

Windows logo key + Z – Open the snap layouts

Read more: How to Update Windows 11 to Keep Your Operating System Secure

Updated 8/22/2024 with additional Windows 11 shortcuts

[image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.