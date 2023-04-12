Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Snapchat Score: What is It and How to Check Yours

by on April 12, 2023
in Tips & How-Tos, Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, Android Apps, iPhone/iPad Apps, Privacy :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Did you know that Snapchat rates you? It's called your Snapchat Score or Snapscore, and every user has one.

Snapchat explains that your Snapchat Score is calculated using a secret equation that considers various factors, including the number of Snaps you've sent and received and the Stories you've posted. In other words, your Snapchat score indicates your overall engagement with the app.

If you're wondering what your Snapchat Score is, it's easy to find. And you can view your friends' Snapchat Scores too. Here's how.

How to view your Snapchat Score

To find your Snapchat Score, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Snapchat app.
  2. Tap your profile icon.
  3. The number next to the blue ghost icon is your Snapchat Score. Tap the blue ghost icon to see your Snapscore card, which shows the number of snaps you've sent and received.

Two screenshots: on the left you see the blue ghost icon highlighted and pointed out, on the right you see the popup with My Snapscore pointed out and an explanation for the score.

To check out your friends' Snapchat Scores, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Snapchat app.
  2. Tap the Chat icon (the conversation bubble) at the bottom of the app screen.
  3. Tap on the profile icon next to your friend's name.
  4. You'll see a number next to a blue ghost icon on their profile page. That is their Snapchat Score.

Snapchat app friend profile screen with the Snapchat Score circled in red below the profile icon.

Choose who can view your Snapchat Score

While you can't hide your Snapchat Score from your friends, you can prevent everyone from seeing your score. Here's how.

  1. Open the Snapchat app.
  2. Tap your profile icon.
  3. Tap the Settings icon (the gear in the upper-right corner).
  4. Scroll to the "Privacy Controls" section and select "View My Story."
  5. Change the visibility from "Everyone" to "My Friends."

Two screenshots of Snapchat app Settings. On the left you see the Settings menu with View My Story highlighted and pointed out. On the right, you see the Who can view My Story setings with My Friends highlighted and pointed out.

Now, your Snapchat Score will be hidden from people who aren't on your friends list.

How to increase your Snapchat Score

The best way to increase your Snapchat score is to use the app more frequently, add more friends, and post engaging stories. You can also maintain snap streaks with friends by sending snaps back and forth for several days in a row, which can seriously boost your profile score.

There are no shortcuts to increasing your Snapchat Score. So don't waste your time or money on programs or services that claim to improve your Snapchat Score.

Curious about what some of the other Snapchat symbols mean? Check our guide to what every Snapchat symbol means

[Image credit: Snapchat screenshots via Techlicious, image of hand holding phone via Smartmockups with Techlicious Snapchat screenshot]

As a lifelong tech enthusiast, Hemant Saxena is always looking for the latest gadgets that intersect with his hobbies. For more than a decade, he has been writing about consumer gadgets, popular apps, and social media tips for publications, including Windows Club and Techmate Tricks.


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Love getting helpful tech tips? Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.