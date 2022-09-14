Amazon’s $99 Kindle Delivers a Paper-quality Reading Experience

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

When you read the text in a book, it’s printed at 300 dots per inch (dpi), and to replicate that physical book quality, you need an eReader with a 300 pixels-per-inch (ppi) display. Amazon’s more expensive Kindle products have had 300ppi displays for years, and now, the entry-level 2022 Kindle (11th generation) ($99.99) and Kindle Kids ($119.99) finally get one.

When Amazon last refreshed the Kindle in 2019 (10th generation), it had a 167ppi display, so you’ll really notice the upgrade to the 2022 model’s 300ppi display. While the most significant improvement is to the display, the 2022 Kindle and Kindle Kids received a few other important updates. Battery life is now up to six weeks from four weeks, and storage capacity is doubled from 8GB to 16GB. And the 2022 model is slightly smaller and lighter than the 2019 edition while maintaining a 6-inch display. The 2022 model is 6.2 by 4.3 by 0.32 inches (versus 6.3 by 4.5 by 0.34 inches) and 5.56 ounces (versus 6.1 ounces).

The Kindle Kids 2022 shares all of the specs with the Kindle 2022 – like the Kindle 2019 shares the same specs as the Kindle 2019 – and adds a cover, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and a one-year subscription to Kindle Kids+ for access to age-appropriate books and audiobooks for kids ages three to twelve (make sure you unsubscribe after year if you don't want to continue the service or you'll be charged $7.99 per month or $4.99 per month for Prime members.) The only additional difference is the selection of covers. The 2022 Kindle Kids will come with the option of Ocean Explorer, Unicorn Valley, or Space Whale, whereas the 2019 edition has pink, blue, Rainbow Birds, and Space Station.

You can pre-order the Kindle for $99.99 (with lock screen ads) and the Kindle Kids for $119.99 today, with delivery on October 12, 2022.

If you own a Kindle, you can trade it in and receive an Amazon credit for its appraised value plus you'll get 20 percent off a new Kindle. If you're not planning on handing down your current Kindle, it's worth checking. Amazon will show you the trade-in value for any Kindles you have registered to your Amazon account. I have ancient Kindles from 2007 and 2011 registered to my Amazon account, and Amazon is offering $5 for each.

Looking for ways to get more out of your eReader? Check out my tips on finding free and cheap ebooks. And if you’re still reading on your phone, check out how to make text larger and other ways to reduce eyestrain.

