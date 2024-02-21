Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Apple Sports Enters the Field: Can it Keep Up with the Big Players?

by Suzanne Kantra on February 21, 2024

Sports fans, the game just got more interesting. Apple has launched its free sports app, Apple Sports, promising a streamlined experience focused on the essentials. But in a crowded field with powerhouses like theScore, ESPN, Bleacher Report, and Eurosport, does Apple's newcomer have the legs to compete?

Apple's Game Plan: Simplicity and Integration

Apple Sports prioritizes simplicity and seamless integration with the greater Apple ecosystem. Think of it as a sports-focused extension of the "My Sports" feature you might know from Apple TV or Apple News. This means that keeping track of your favorite leagues and finding live games on your Apple TV (with the right subscriptions) becomes incredibly easy.

Read more: Want to watch the game on a giant TV? TCL has slashed its 98-inch S5 TV price 60% to an all-time low of $1,999.

Compared to the often-cluttered interfaces of rivals like ESPN and Bleacher Report, Apple Sports offers a refreshingly clean layout. It aims to give you the scores, stats, and key moments without distractions.

Two screenshots of Apple Sports app. On the left you see upcoming games and on the right you see information about a specific game and league stats.

Apple Sports app screenshots showing upcoming games on the left and a specific game on the right.

Where Apple Sports Might Need to Step Up

Apple's current league coverage doesn't quite match the breadth of theScore or even Eurosport. While popular leagues like NBA, NHL, and major soccer competitions are there, it's missing major ones such as MLB and the NFL. Apple promises expansion of its coverage in upcoming seasons.

Similarly, hardcore fans crave more than just the basics. The in-depth news coverage, analysis, and commentary found on ESPN or Bleacher Report are currently missing from Apple Sports. And while many love fantasy sports, Apple Sports doesn't yet offer that feature - a major strength of theScore.

The Verdict (For Now)

Apple Sports is a strong start, particularly if you're an Apple enthusiast. It's free, offers a clean experience, and makes watching those live games a breeze. That said, if you want a true sports powerhouse with extensive news, deep analysis, and features like fantasy leagues, the established players still hold a distinct advantage.

Apple Sports has the potential to shake things up, but it depends on whether they expand their coverage and features. For now, it's a fantastic option for those who want a quick, no-nonsense sports fix within the Apple world.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Topics

News, Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, iPhone/iPad Apps, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.