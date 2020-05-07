Apple Watch on Sale Now for $100 Off

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Apple products rarely go on sale, and the Apple Watch is no exception. This week, though, you can find select Apple Watch 5 models for $100 off and Apple Watch 3 models for a more modest $20 off at Walmart – just in time for Mother’s Day.

As a mom, my Apple Watch 5 (with GPS and cellular service) lets me be more present with my kids since I can put my phone down, knowing I will receive important notifications. I can also ditch my phone at home or in the car during bike rides and quick store runs thanks to my watch’s fitness tracking and contactless payment applications. The Apple Watch’s convenience and versatility is the perfect “practical gift,” and gives us moms one less thing to keep track of.

There is an added bonus for older moms and grandmothers: fall detection. We bought an Apple Watch 5 in the fall for my mother-in-law. She lives alone, and we like the security of knowing that emergency services would be notified if she fell and could not call for help herself. Luckily, that feature has not had to be used, yet she enjoys the peace of mind it brings along with the other wellness applications.

The Apple Watch has multiple uses depending on the wearer and their lifestyle. There are a lot of great apps for fitness, sleep tracking, and meditation. You can pair the watch with AirPods and other Bluetooth headphones to listen to music. And, you can get important information at a glance, including the weather (chance of precipitation and temperature), your activity level, upcoming appointments, and more.

While the Apple Watch 3 and Watch 5 are still a splurge, now is a great time to buy if were planning on gifting it to yourself or someone else. The 38mm Apple Watch 3 with GPS built-in is $179 (38mm with GPS + cellular, $299) and the 42mm Apple Watch 3 with GPS is $209 (42mm with GPS + cellular, $309). The 40mm Apple Watch 5 with GPS + cellular costs $399, and the 44mm Apple Watch 5 with GPS is $329 (44mm with GPS + cellular, $429).

