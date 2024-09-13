I Love These Headphones for Blocking Out My Coworker

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

In today's open office environments, staying focused can be a real challenge. I've experienced this firsthand working alongside my chatty coworker. His frequent Zoom calls were becoming a major distraction, making it difficult for me to concentrate on my own tasks.

I'm not alone in this struggle. Research published in Psychological Science backs up what many of us have felt intuitively: overhearing one-sided conversations is particularly disruptive. The study found that hearing just half of a dialogue is more distracting than listening to a full conversation and can significantly reduce our ability to focus on other tasks.

Thankfully, I have a solution that's made a world of difference: my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. These noise-canceling over-ear headphones have become my secret weapon for maintaining productivity in our office. As someone who's tested countless headphones over decades as a tech reviewer, I can confidently say these offer the best noise cancellation of any headphone I've ever worn. They're so effective that I sometimes miss my coworker trying to get my attention after his calls end!

Comfort is key for long work sessions, and QuietComfort Ultra headphones deliver. They're lightweight, with a headband that doesn't tangle in my long hair and ear cushions that feel incredibly soft against my skin (they’re made of pleather). For those who prefer in-ear, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds noise cancellation is just as effective, in my experience.

Usually, simply activating the noise cancellation is enough to create a peaceful work environment. But for those times when I need extra focus or find myself in a particularly noisy setting like a train, I turn to my secret weapon: I play the myNoise app. The app’s noise generator lets me fine-tune a 10-band EQ, creating the perfect background sound to mask my coworker's voice completely. And if I need to watch a video on my computer while I’m working, the QuietComfort Ultra’s multipoint feature seamlessly switches audio between the myNoise audio on my phone to my computer and back as needed.

Of course, I don’t just use my Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones to listen to white noise. They’re great for listening to music and watching movies as well. They strike a nice balance - neutral and detailed, with a satisfying bass response.

If you're struggling with staying focused and productive due to office distractions, I recommend grabbing a pair of these Bose QuietComfort Ultras ($429 on Bose and Amazon) or QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds ($299, on Bose and Amazon) too.

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.