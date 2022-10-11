The Best Tech Deals on Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you're looking for great deals on tech products, the next two days of Amazon Prime Day – October 11 through October 12 – will be your best opportunity to bargain hunt until Black Friday. However, the sheer volume of products on sale can be overwhelming, some of the best deals are time-limited, and, of course, you need to do your due diligence to ensure that you're actually getting a good deal (check out our tips on how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day). So, to help get you started, I've pulled together a curated list of deals I've vetted to be great bargains.

Televisions and streaming media players

65-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K UHD TV – Price: $1,496.99 (save $1,003.00)

LG's C1 series is widely cited as delivering the best high-end TV viewing experience for the money. And now it's on sale for the lowest price of the year. You won't want to miss this deal.

65-inch Samsung The Frame (2022 model) – Price: $1,597.99 (save $400.00)

We fell in love with The Frame (2022) and gave it a Techlicious Top Pick of CES 2022 award. While not on deep discount, it's at its lowest price to date. The 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, 75-, and 85-inch models are also on sale through the same link.

65-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED – Price: $1,597.99 (save $300)

In our testing, we found the QN90B to be the all-around best 4K TV, making it an excellent choice for gaming, streaming, and even use as a PC monitor.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max – Price: $34.99 (save $20.00)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is my favorite Fire TV stick because it has WiFi 6 for better streaming, a fast processor for smoother apps, a voice remote, and picture-in-picture to stay on top of live TV.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K – Price: $26.99 (save $23.00)

If you're in the market for a stick-based Roku streaming media player, you can't beat this price on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It comes with a voice remote and support for 4K with HDR.

Smartphones, tablets and accessories

Google Pixel 6 256GB – Price: $479.00 (save $220.00)

Google may have just announced its line of Google Pixel 7 models with better cameras, but the improvements are not enough to recommend the Pixel 7 over the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 is still a great phone and has received rave reviews from professional reviewers and consumers alike.

Pebblebee Card wallet tracker – Price: $25.49 (save $4.50)

I just finished reviewing the Pebblebee Card and found it to be the best wallet tracker for iPhone owners. It has a unique combination of a rechargeable battery, a slim wallet-friendly design, and the use of the Find My Network. While not a big discount, it is the first time that Pebblebee Card has been on sale since it launched earlier this year. Be sure to clip the coupon!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB) – Price: $889.99 (save $310.00)

Samsung folded the Note line of phones into the Galaxy line this year with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's received high praise from reviewers and consumers alike. It's unlikely you'll find this deep discount again before Black Friday.

Fire HD 10 tablet – Price: $74.99 (save $74.99)

With 3GB RAM and an octa-core processor, this 10.1-inch tablet can handle any day-to-day task you can throw at it. And you can get the keyboard case accessory to turn it into a secondary work machine.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet – Price: $159.99 (save $70.00)

This large 10.5-inch Android tablet is a perfect starter tablet for kids or an additional screen for your home.

Wearables and headphones

Apple Watch 8 41mm and 45mm GPS only – Price: starting at $349.00 (save $50.00 on both models)

It's surprising to see the Apple Watch 8 on sale at all so soon after launch. If you're looking to buy an Apple Watch 8 this year, you'll want to snag this deal. The sale is only on GPS-only models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – Price: $179.99 (save $70)

Samsung's 2021 model of its Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4, has received glowing reviews from consumers and reviewers alike. If you can get by without the new health sensor, which includes temperature sensing, and advanced sleep tracking found in the Galaxy Watch 5 ($279.99), this is a great deal.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – Price: $49.95 (save $50.00)

If you're not a fan of the AirPod-like stems on your earbuds, the stem-free version of our favorite true wireless earbuds under $100 is on mega sale!

Bose Frames Tempo – Price: $149.00 (save $100.00)

In our testing of open-ear headphones, the Bose Frames line of audio sunglasses continues to be the product to beat. At $149, they are at the lowest price on record.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Price: $19.49 (save $6.50)

These inexpensive true wireless earbuds produce surprisingly good sound, including bass. And they’re rated IPX4 so that you can wear them to the gym. True to Skullcandy’s brand, they come in six colors, including green, blue, orange, and red, so you won’t lose them in the bottom of your gym bag.

Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Price: $89.99 ($80.00)

These are my go-to earbuds when I’m hitting the gym. They have a variety of eartips and wings to ensure they stay in place and deliver full sound, including rich bass. Other professional reviewers are fans as well.

Smart home and networking

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni – Price: $1,049.00 (save $549.99)

This robotic floor cleaner will mop your floors and vacuum your carpets for up to two months with minimal maintenance on your part. That's because it empties its dustbin and washes and dries its mop head between uses. The mop head has two spinning pads for the best mopping of any robotic mopvac, and it has 5000Pa of suction, one of the highest in a robotic floor cleaner. The last time we saw the Deebot X1 Omni at this price point was during Prime Days in July.

iRobot Roomba j7+ - Price: $599.00 (save $200.99)

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is contributing writer Andrea Smith's favorite robotic vacuum cleaner for its excellent mapping capabilities, ease of operations, and a large bin for storing waste for up to 60 days. This is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum XL - Price: $299.99 (save $300.00)

Reviewers love this relatively low-cost robotic vac with its ability to empty its dustbin into the doc for 30 days. With today's 50 percent discount (lowest price this year), the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum XL should be on your shortlist.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera – Price: $89.99 (save $40.00)

This tiny security camera can be mounted indoors or outdoors and wired or wire-free, providing all the flexibility you need for mounting. It has a loud siren and bright light to scare away intruders for outdoor use. And, like most security cameras today, it has two-way audio so that you can communicate with your pets for indoor use. The security camera consistently earns high marks from professional reviewers, with the quibble that a subscription is required to record video and some other features.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini – Price: $12.99 for 2 (save $4.00)

I love these tiny WiFi smart wall outlets and have a few installed around the house. They only take up one outlet, and they work with Alex or Google Home; no hub is required.

Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system – Price: $259.00 (save $140.00) for a 2 pack

I like the eero products because they are incredibly simple to set up and use. While on the expensive side, the WiFi 6 standard will future-proof your WiFi for years to come. The 2-pack will cover spaces of up to 3,500 square feet.

