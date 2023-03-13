Carriers Make Phone Insurance Available for Old Phones

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

If you miss the seven to 30-day window of signing up for phone insurance from your carrier when you get a new phone, you’re usually out of luck. However, periodically, carriers open up phone insurance enrollment for older devices. If you’re an AT&T, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, or Cricket wireless customer, that time is now.

For older phones, if you want to buy loss, damage, or theft insurance, you'd usually need to acquire coverage from a third party, like Worth Ave. Group or Akko. These plans tend to be more expensive than carrier plans, have higher deductibles, longer turnaround for repairs, and have waiting periods before coverage starts. In contrast, carrier plans provide full coverage from day one. Many include free battery replacements, and cracked screen repair is usually just $29 – a bargain when you consider the hundreds of dollars you’d be on the hook for if you repair your iPhone screen without insurance. And downtime is minimal if you need your phone repaired or replaced – as little as one day.

The charts below show the insurance plan options for AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, and Cricket, including their features, costs, and the date on which open enrollment ends.

AT&T currently offers just one plan - AT&T Protect Advantage. However, if you have multiple lines, you can enjoy some savings by enrolling in the AT&T Protect Advantage for 4.

AT&T Protect Advantage AT&T Protect Advantage for 4 Open enrollment end date now - 3/15/2023 now - 3/15/2023 How to enroll In store and online In store and online Cost per month

$14.00 - $17.00 per month, depending on device $45.00 per month Loss ✔ ✔ Theft ✔ ✔ Mechanical / Electrical Defect ✔ ✔ When you can purchase Within 30 days or during open enrollment Within 30 days or during open enrollment Waiting period None None Cracked Screen Repair Deductible $29 $29 Other Repair Deductible $0 for battery replacement

(AT&T will replace for other damage) $0 for battery replacement

(AT&T will replace for other damage) Replacement Fee $25-$275 $25-$275 Battery Replacement $0 $0 In-home Repair ✔ ✔ Service locations 930 AT&T and uBreakiFix/Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores 930 AT&T and uBreakiFix/Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores Warranty for replacement devices 1 year 1 year Device replacement speed As soon as same day, delivered to your home As soon as same day, delivered to your home Maximum claims in a 12-month period • 3 claims for loss, theft, and physical damage

• 2 claims for accidental damage from handling

•Unlimited screen repairs, battery replacements, and out-of-warranty malfunction claims • 8 claims for loss, theft, and physical damage

• 6 claims for accidental damage from handling

•Unlimited screen repairs, battery replacements, and out-of-warranty malfunction claims Replacement provided for non-repairable devices? ✔ ✔ Cancel at any time? ✔ ✔ Extra features • Unlimited photo / video storage

• Unlimited Premium Support via call or chat

• Expert checkups to improve speed, signal, and battery performance • Unlimited photo / video storage

• Unlimited Premium Support via call or chat

• Expert checkups to improve speed, signal, and battery performance All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023

Verizon

Verizon is only offering its most expensive plan for open enrollment, Verizon Mobile Protect.

Verizon Mobile Protect Verizon Total Equipment Coverage Verizon Wireless Phone Protection Open enrollment end date now - 4/13/2023 Not available for open enrollment Not available for open enrollment How to enroll In store and online In store and online In store and online Cost per month

$14.00 - $17.00 per month, depending on device $8.40 - $11.40 per month, depending on device $4.25 - $7.25 per month, depending on device Loss ✔ ✔ ✔ Theft ✔ ✔ ✔ Mechanical / Electrical Defect ✔ ✔ ✔ When you can purchase Within 30 days or during open enrollment Within 30 days or during open enrollment Within 30 days or during open enrollment Waiting period None None None Cracked Screen Repair Deductible $29 $29 $29 Other Repair Deductible $0 service fee if covered under extended warranty.

(If not covered under extended warranty, Verizon will replace) $0 service fee if covered under extended warranty.

(If not covered under extended warranty, Verizon will replace) N/A

(Verizon will replace for other damage) Replacement Fee Up to $249 Up to $249 Up to $249 Battery Replacement $0 $0 $249 In-home Repair ✔ ✔ ✔ Service locations 750+ uBreakifix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores 750+ uBreakifix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores 750+ uBreakifix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores Warranty for replacement devices 1 year 1 year 1 year Device replacement speed As soon as same day, delivered to your home and setup by Expert Next-day delivery Next-day delivery Maximum claims in a 12-month period • Unlimited battery replacements

• Unlimited cracked screen repair

• Unlimited repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions

• 3 other claims • Unlimited cracked screen repair

• Unlimited repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions

• 3 other claims • Unlimited cracked screen repair

• 3 other claims Replacement provided for non-repairable devices? ✔ ✔ ✔ Cancel at any time? ✔ ✔ ✔ Extra features • Identity theft monitoring and access to 24/7 Security Advisor experts

• Robo call blocking

• 24/7 smart tech support

Robo call blocking N/A N/A All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023

US Cellular

US Cellular Device Protection+

and

Device Protection+ Basic US Cellular Device Protection+ Ultimate US Cellular Device Protection+ with Apple Care Services Open enrollment end date now - 3/31/2023 now - 3/31/2023 now - 3/31/2023 How to enroll In store only In store only In store only Cost per month $6.99 for Basic (non-smartphones)

$9.99 per month (for smartphones) $14.99 per month $15.99 per month Loss ✔ ✔ ✔ Theft ✔ ✔ ✔ Mechanical / Electrical Defect ✔ ✔ ✔ When you can purchase Within 30 days of new device activation or during open enrollment Within 30 days of new device activation or during open enrollment Within 30 days of new device activation or during open enrollment Waiting period None None None Cracked Screen Repair Deductible N/A $29 $29 Other Repair Deductible N/A $0-99 depending on device tier/ and whether device is repaired or replaced $0-99 depending on device tier/ and whether device is repaired or replaced Replacement Fee $19 (for Basic)

$49 - $249 (for smartphones) $19 - $249 $19 - $249 Battery Replacement N/A $0 $0 In-home Repair N/A ✔ N/A Service locations N/A 750+ uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider Warranty for replacement devices 1 year 1 year 1 year Device replacement speed As soon as next day, delivered to your home As soon as next day, delivered to your home As soon as next day, delivered to your home Maximum claims in a 12-month period • Up to (3) insurance claims per consecutive

12-month period. $3,000 value maximum per claim



• Up to (2) accidental damage claims per

consecutive 12-month period and unlimited

malfunction claims. $3,000 value maximum per claim • Up to (3) insurance claims per consecutive

12-month period. $3,000 value maximum per claim



• Up to accidental damage claims and unlimited cracked screen repairs, battery

replacements, and operational failures claims

per consecutive 12-month period. $3,000 value • Up to (3) insurance claims per consecutive

12-month period. $3,000 value maximum per claim



• Effective April 1, 2023: Unlimited accidental damage claims per

consecutive 12-month period and unlimited

malfunction claims. $3,000 value maximum per claim Replacement provided for non-repairable devices? ✔ ✔ ✔ Cancel at any time? ✔ ✔ ✔ Extra features N/A Onboarding support and Unlimited Photo & Video Storage 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023

Cricket

Cricket Protect Cricket Protect Plus Open enrollment end date now - 4/6/2023 now - 4/6/2023 How to enroll In store only In store only Cost per month $8.00 per month $11.00 per month Loss ✔ ✔ Theft ✔ ✔ Mechanical / Electrical Defect ✔ ✔ When you can purchase Within 7 days or during open enrollment Within 7 days or during open enrollment Waiting period None None Cracked Screen Repair Deductible $29 $49 Other Repair Deductible N/A N/A Replacement Fee $10-$250 $10-$250 Battery Replacement N/A N/A In-home Repair ✔ ✔ Service locations 750+ uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores 750+ uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores Warranty for replacement devices 1 year 1 year Device replacement speed As soon as next day As soon as next day Maximum claims in a 12-month period Up to (3) claims in any consecutive 12-month period. Maximum replacement value of $2,500 per claim Up to (3) claims in any consecutive 12-month period. Maximum replacement value of $2,500 per claim Replacement provided for non-repairable devices? ✔ ✔ Cancel at any time? ✔ ✔ Extra features 16GB myPhotoVault storage for photos and video • Unlimited myPhotoVault storage for photos and video



• Everyday device tech help with myExpert All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023

