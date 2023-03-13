Carriers Make Phone Insurance Available for Old Phones

If you miss the seven to 30-day window of signing up for phone insurance from your carrier when you get a new phone, you’re usually out of luck. However, periodically, carriers open up phone insurance enrollment for older devices. If you’re an AT&T, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, or Cricket wireless customer, that time is now.
For older phones, if you want to buy loss, damage, or theft insurance, you'd usually need to acquire coverage from a third party, like Worth Ave. Group or Akko. These plans tend to be more expensive than carrier plans, have higher deductibles, longer turnaround for repairs, and have waiting periods before coverage starts. In contrast, carrier plans provide full coverage from day one. Many include free battery replacements, and cracked screen repair is usually just $29 – a bargain when you consider the hundreds of dollars you’d be on the hook for if you repair your iPhone screen without insurance. And downtime is minimal if you need your phone repaired or replaced – as little as one day.
The charts below show the insurance plan options for AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, and Cricket, including their features, costs, and the date on which open enrollment ends.
AT&T
AT&T currently offers just one plan - AT&T Protect Advantage. However, if you have multiple lines, you can enjoy some savings by enrolling in the AT&T Protect Advantage for 4.
|AT&T Protect Advantage
|AT&T Protect Advantage for 4
|Open enrollment end date
|now - 3/15/2023
|now - 3/15/2023
|How to enroll
|In store and online
|In store and online
|
Cost per month
|$14.00 - $17.00 per month, depending on device
|$45.00 per month
|Loss
|✔
|✔
|Theft
|✔
|✔
|Mechanical / Electrical Defect
|✔
|✔
|When you can purchase
|Within 30 days or during open enrollment
|Within 30 days or during open enrollment
|Waiting period
|None
|None
|Cracked Screen Repair Deductible
|$29
|$29
|Other Repair Deductible
|
$0 for battery replacement
(AT&T will replace for other damage)
|
$0 for battery replacement
(AT&T will replace for other damage)
|Replacement Fee
|$25-$275
|$25-$275
|Battery Replacement
|$0
|$0
|In-home Repair
|✔
|✔
|Service locations
|930 AT&T and uBreakiFix/Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|930 AT&T and uBreakiFix/Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|Warranty for replacement devices
|1 year
|1 year
|Device replacement speed
|As soon as same day, delivered to your home
|As soon as same day, delivered to your home
|Maximum claims in a 12-month period
|
• 3 claims for loss, theft, and physical damage
• 2 claims for accidental damage from handling
•Unlimited screen repairs, battery replacements, and out-of-warranty malfunction claims
|
• 8 claims for loss, theft, and physical damage
• 6 claims for accidental damage from handling
•Unlimited screen repairs, battery replacements, and out-of-warranty malfunction claims
|Replacement provided for non-repairable devices?
|✔
|✔
|Cancel at any time?
|✔
|✔
|Extra features
|
• Unlimited photo / video storage
• Unlimited Premium Support via call or chat
• Expert checkups to improve speed, signal, and battery performance
|
• Unlimited photo / video storage
• Unlimited Premium Support via call or chat
• Expert checkups to improve speed, signal, and battery performance
|All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023
Verizon
Verizon is only offering its most expensive plan for open enrollment, Verizon Mobile Protect.
|Verizon Mobile Protect
|Verizon Total Equipment Coverage
|Verizon Wireless Phone Protection
|Open enrollment end date
|now - 4/13/2023
|Not available for open enrollment
|Not available for open enrollment
|How to enroll
|In store and online
|In store and online
|In store and online
|
Cost per month
|$14.00 - $17.00 per month, depending on device
|$8.40 - $11.40 per month, depending on device
|$4.25 - $7.25 per month, depending on device
|Loss
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Theft
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Mechanical / Electrical Defect
|✔
|✔
|✔
|When you can purchase
|Within 30 days or during open enrollment
|Within 30 days or during open enrollment
|Within 30 days or during open enrollment
|Waiting period
|None
|None
|None
|Cracked Screen Repair Deductible
|$29
|$29
|$29
|Other Repair Deductible
|
$0 service fee if covered under extended warranty.
(If not covered under extended warranty, Verizon will replace)
|
$0 service fee if covered under extended warranty.
(If not covered under extended warranty, Verizon will replace)
|
N/A
(Verizon will replace for other damage)
|Replacement Fee
|Up to $249
|Up to $249
|Up to $249
|Battery Replacement
|$0
|$0
|$249
|In-home Repair
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Service locations
|750+ uBreakifix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|750+ uBreakifix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|750+ uBreakifix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|Warranty for replacement devices
|1 year
|1 year
|1 year
|Device replacement speed
|As soon as same day, delivered to your home and setup by Expert
|Next-day delivery
|Next-day delivery
|Maximum claims in a 12-month period
|
• Unlimited battery replacements
• Unlimited cracked screen repair
• Unlimited repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions
• 3 other claims
|
• Unlimited cracked screen repair
• Unlimited repairs and replacements for post-warranty malfunctions
• 3 other claims
|
• Unlimited cracked screen repair
• 3 other claims
|Replacement provided for non-repairable devices?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cancel at any time?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Extra features
|
• Identity theft monitoring and access to 24/7 Security Advisor experts
• Robo call blocking
• 24/7 smart tech support
Robo call blocking
|N/A
|N/A
|All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023
US Cellular
|
US Cellular Device Protection+
and
Device Protection+ Basic
|US Cellular Device Protection+ Ultimate
|US Cellular Device Protection+ with Apple Care Services
|Open enrollment end date
|now - 3/31/2023
|now - 3/31/2023
|now - 3/31/2023
|How to enroll
|In store only
|In store only
|In store only
|Cost per month
|
$6.99 for Basic (non-smartphones)
$9.99 per month (for smartphones)
|$14.99 per month
|$15.99 per month
|Loss
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Theft
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Mechanical / Electrical Defect
|✔
|✔
|✔
|When you can purchase
|Within 30 days of new device activation or during open enrollment
|Within 30 days of new device activation or during open enrollment
|Within 30 days of new device activation or during open enrollment
|Waiting period
|None
|None
|None
|Cracked Screen Repair Deductible
|N/A
|$29
|$29
|Other Repair Deductible
|N/A
|$0-99 depending on device tier/ and whether device is repaired or replaced
|$0-99 depending on device tier/ and whether device is repaired or replaced
|Replacement Fee
|
$19 (for Basic)
$49 - $249 (for smartphones)
|$19 - $249
|$19 - $249
|Battery Replacement
|N/A
|$0
|$0
|In-home Repair
|N/A
|✔
|N/A
|Service locations
|N/A
|750+ uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider
|Warranty for replacement devices
|1 year
|1 year
|1 year
|Device replacement speed
|As soon as next day, delivered to your home
|As soon as next day, delivered to your home
|As soon as next day, delivered to your home
|Maximum claims in a 12-month period
|
• Up to (3) insurance claims per consecutive
12-month period. $3,000 value maximum per claim
• Up to (2) accidental damage claims per
consecutive 12-month period and unlimited
malfunction claims. $3,000 value maximum per claim
|
• Up to (3) insurance claims per consecutive
12-month period. $3,000 value maximum per claim
• Up to accidental damage claims and unlimited cracked screen repairs, battery
replacements, and operational failures claims
per consecutive 12-month period. $3,000 value
|
• Up to (3) insurance claims per consecutive
12-month period. $3,000 value maximum per claim
• Effective April 1, 2023: Unlimited accidental damage claims per
consecutive 12-month period and unlimited
malfunction claims. $3,000 value maximum per claim
|Replacement provided for non-repairable devices?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cancel at any time?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Extra features
|N/A
|Onboarding support and Unlimited Photo & Video Storage
|24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone
|All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023
Cricket
|Cricket Protect
|Cricket Protect Plus
|Open enrollment end date
|now - 4/6/2023
|now - 4/6/2023
|How to enroll
|In store only
|In store only
|Cost per month
|$8.00 per month
|$11.00 per month
|Loss
|✔
|✔
|Theft
|✔
|✔
|Mechanical / Electrical Defect
|✔
|✔
|When you can purchase
|Within 7 days or during open enrollment
|Within 7 days or during open enrollment
|Waiting period
|None
|None
|Cracked Screen Repair Deductible
|$29
|$49
|Other Repair Deductible
|N/A
|N/A
|Replacement Fee
|$10-$250
|$10-$250
|Battery Replacement
|N/A
|N/A
|In-home Repair
|✔
|✔
|Service locations
|750+ uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|750+ uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores
|Warranty for replacement devices
|1 year
|1 year
|Device replacement speed
|As soon as next day
|As soon as next day
|Maximum claims in a 12-month period
|Up to (3) claims in any consecutive 12-month period. Maximum replacement value of $2,500 per claim
|Up to (3) claims in any consecutive 12-month period. Maximum replacement value of $2,500 per claim
|Replacement provided for non-repairable devices?
|✔
|✔
|Cancel at any time?
|✔
|✔
|Extra features
|16GB myPhotoVault storage for photos and video
|
• Unlimited myPhotoVault storage for photos and video
• Everyday device tech help with myExpert
|All pricing and plan data as of 3/13/2023
[Image credit: picking up broken phone via BigStockPhoto]
