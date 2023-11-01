Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

author photo

Effortless Logins: Safari's New Feature Auto-Fills Verification Codes

by Suzanne Kantra on November 01, 2023


Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

To save you time and aggravation, Safari can now automatically fill in verification codes sent to your Apple Mail and Messages. No more toggling between apps or cutting and pasting when logging into secure accounts.

iPhone Settings app showing the Password Options page with the option to Clean Up Automatically toggled on.

When a verification code lands in your Apple Mail or Messages, Safari smartly picks it up and automatically populates the verification field on the webpage, saving you from the hassle of memorizing or copying the code. This not only speeds up the login process but also minimizes the chances of errors that can occur when entering codes manually.

Read more: Find out how to protect your accounts with two-factor authentication.

Also new for iOS 17 is the ability to manage one-time codes. Now, you can turn on auto-delete, ensuring that once a verification code has been used, it's automatically removed from both Messages and Mail.

Setting up auto-delete is a straightforward process:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Go to Passwords > Password Options.
  3. Scroll down to the Verification Codes section and toggle on Clean up Automatically.

Two screenshots of Password Settings: on the left you see the Passwords screen with Password Options pointed out and on the right you see the Password Options screen with Clean Up Automatically pointed out.

[Image credit: Techlicious, iPhone mockup image via Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Topics

News, Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, iPhone/iPad Apps, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.