Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Can an iPhone be Hacked?

Top News Stories

author photo

Facebook “IS THIS YOU?” Video Scam Steals Your Login Info

by on May 25, 2021
in News, Computers and Software, Computer Safety & Support, Blog, Facebook, Privacy :: 62 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

A Facebook scam that has been circulating for years seems to be making a comeback. And if you fall for it, you’ll have your Facebook login info stolen by the scammers, who can then hack your account and use it for a variety of nefarious purposes.

The scam works by tricking Facebook users into clicking a link to a video. The video will often have some variation of “Is this you?” or “Did you make this video?” in the description to pique your interest, and will likely come from one of your friends (who already fell for this scam and had their credentials stolen).

If you click on the link, you’ll be taken to a fake Facebook login page with a message about confirming your information before you can access the video. It is pretty obvious the page is fake if you notice the URL at the top. But if you're not paying attention and you enter your info here, you’ve just given the scammers what they need to take over your account.

Facebook scam phishing login

As a final insult, you won’t be taken to the video (which never existed in the first place), but dumped into a spammy affiliate ad network for NSFW games, sketchy app downloads and survey scams. I’ve seen a few valid apps, too, such as Norton Secure VPN on Google Play, but these companies have no part in the scam (after I notified Symantec, Norton’s parent company, about the app’s inclusion, a spokesperson told me “Upon learning of this issue, we worked with our mobile advertising partner to quickly identify and blacklist the bad actor responsible for this threat. We are also working to identify consumers who may have been impacted to help them with any residual effects.”)

Facebook scam spam apps

The best course of action if you get one of these video links from a friend is to not click it and notify your friend by phone or email, if possible, that their account may have been compromised. It’s also possible the video was sent from a friend’s cloned Facebook account that a scammer used to friend you in the past.

If you made the mistake of entering your credentials on that fake login page, you should immediately change your Facebook password before the scammers have a chance to get in. This would also be an excellent time to consider setting up Two-factor authentication for Facebook so you won’t lose access to your account if you fall for another phishing scam in the future.

And if the scammers have already taken control of your Facebook account, you’ll need to go through Facebook’s account recovery process to regain access.

Author's note 5/25/2021: A number of comments have come in indicating that their accounts were compromised even though they didn't not attempt to log in. I've researched this issue quite a bit and, despite nearly two years having passed since I first wrote this story, I still haven't seen any credible evidence that malware or other hacks are being exploited to steal user credentials through this scam. Everything I've read from security research sources indicates that this is a pure phishing scam. And given how much press this has received, I'm sure it is also something that Facebook has researched and would have patched if it were a security hole on their end.

So how come all the reports of exploits where people didn't log in? Here's what I think may be happening:

1) People did log in, but it's such a natural action for them that they don't even remember that they did.

2) Your account was already compromised, either through a previous phishing attempt or because you have weak password security that allowed an attacker to access your account through a data breach from another source. 

3) These requests are coming from cloned accounts

4) You didn't log in, but did click on a malware download (e.g., fake Flash update to view video) that compromised your system.

For more insight on what is happening, go to your Facebook Settings > Security and Login to see where and when you have been logged into your Facebook account.

If I uncover any new information about malware associated with this scam, I will update the article.



Discussion loading

NOW

From ADAKUNI DAVID OKURUT on October 06, 2019 :: 2:07 am

Yap.

Reply

do they have access to my new account

From Lukasstranak on September 02, 2020 :: 5:28 pm

I clicked on a link similar to this… ikr, and i noticed the next day that i sent the same video to everyone. I immediatly changed my password and told everyone i sent it to that its a scam. After that a strange thing happened. Out of nowhere in a group chat all of the members nicknames were changed to other members names. I freaked out and deactivated the account. That was like a month ago i think. The account is still deactivated btw. But out of nowhere, again, a group chat randomly changed chat bubble colours. Thats on the new account. I would appreciate some help on what to do! Thanks in advance

Reply

Fix for Weird behaviour

From Andrew on October 24, 2020 :: 2:02 pm

Download the free version of MalwareBytes Anti-Malware. Run it in normal mode. If on a computer run it a second time on Safe Mode

Reply

just clicking?

From Mike on December 16, 2019 :: 1:28 pm

I have a friend who was infected by this. She claims all she did was click on the link, didn’t enter her credentials. Is that possible or likely?

Reply

Nope

From Josh Kirschner on December 16, 2019 :: 3:56 pm

It’s not an “infection” - there is no malware involved - so the video scam only works by tricking someone into revealing their Facebook login credentials. And you can’t have your Facebook credentials stolen simply by clicking on the link. It’s possible she may have entered her info without even thinking about it and now doesn’t remember. It’s also possible that her Facebook account was cloned and videos that you’re seeing in your feed that you think are coming from her are actually coming from a cloned account you were tricked into friending.

Reply

what if 'saved' in your google

From roxi on January 11, 2020 :: 4:27 am

i clicked the link and it didnt take me to a login page, but my credentials are ‘stored’ in google. WOuld google know that it wasnt a legit facebook page though? My facebook seems fine so far

Reply

Shouldn't matter

From Josh Kirschner on January 13, 2020 :: 2:19 pm

Even if your Facebook login info is stored in Google, you would still have to log in when you get to the scam page (the scam page can’t access that information automatically). And Google password manager shouldn’t auto-fill on a scam page because the url won’t be a Facebook url.

SAME ITS BEEN LIKE FOR EVER

From ########## on January 07, 2021 :: 9:29 am

i have waiten about a year now

You Do Not have to enter credentials.

From Lavonya on August 19, 2020 :: 11:59 am

He would be correct. I recently had this happen to me. I am smart enough to know that Facebook does not require you to enter your credentials to view a video, so I never would. I simply clicked “play” and I was forward to the link, which I closed immediately. A few days later, all my contacts were sent the same video from my account.

Reply

Similar experience

From JS on December 11, 2020 :: 4:48 pm

Hello,
I’m curious to know if you experienced any further issues with your account after this happened?

The same thing happened to my dad this evening. He received a “is this you in the video?” link via messenger app on his phone, clicked on it, tells me the link went nowhere and that there wasn’t any option to enter any details, and then hours later noticed that the same video had been sent from him to all of his contacts.

We have just been “unsending” the messages, but I am wondering if we need to go further and wipe his phone entirely. I looked at his access facebook history and can see that his account was accessed from another phone that isn’t his at the time the messages were sent.

If you have any more detail about what happened to you after you clicked on the message, and whether any more of your details were compromised beyond your facebook account, it’d be appreciated.

I didn’t enter my pw either

From Devon on April 18, 2021 :: 8:02 am

I swear I didn’t enter my user/pass either & it happend to me.

Reply

That’s exactly what I did

From Devon on April 18, 2021 :: 8:00 am

I swear on everything I didn’t enter my credentials- it never asked, I closed the page immediately after opening it. I also noticed my fb account sent an email to videos 18+ with the word “start” then shit hit the fan and all my fb friends got the message. I hate fb !!

Reply

I was hit

From Juana on February 13, 2020 :: 11:22 pm

This happened to me today and i deactivated My Facebook account. However, a few hours later a series of punchases with My crédit Card started popping up. Somwhow this malware was capable of getting My crédit Card credenciales.

Reply

Not clear how that would happen

From Josh Kirschner on February 14, 2020 :: 10:38 am

If this does happen to you, you shouldn’t deactivate your Facebook account. If the scammers have your credentials, they could reactivate it. Instead, follow my advice to immediately change your password.

What’s not clear to me is how they would go from accessing your Facebook account to making charges to your credit card. Can you provide more information on where these charges were made or through what company?

Reply

Because now Facebook has the

From Keith Krushel sr on April 28, 2020 :: 9:02 pm

Because now Facebook has the Facebook pay options and such. We have our credit card info on our pages. Well…I dont but some do. That’s how I can see people getting a little freaked out. Lol

Reply

And the oculus vr headset

From Jayden on February 13, 2021 :: 6:30 pm

And the oculus vr headset accounts are facebook accounts which will have your money details on to buy games

I use facial recognition. Do

From Peter on February 19, 2021 :: 8:05 am

I use facial recognition. Do I need to change password too?

Reply

Can you clarify?

From Josh Kirschner on February 19, 2021 :: 3:17 pm

Facebook doesn’t have a direct means of logging in via facial recognition, you always have to use a password to set up the account on your device first. But that said, if you are on a phishing site, you would never be automatically logged in because the site wouldn’t be recognized as a valid Facebook site. The only way the scammers would be able to collect your Facebook info is if you entered it.

This has my friends worried like the devil

From Keith Krushel on April 28, 2020 :: 9:00 pm

They forwarded me the link…once I clicked it I immediately knew what it was, but they didnt. So….I told them to not enter their loggin info. Hopefully they didn’t lolz

Reply

How does the scammer pick the "sending" friend?

From Doug Clark on June 09, 2020 :: 2:09 am

Meaning how does the scammer know whose Facebook name to use to make it look like it comes from a trusted friend? And for that matter, how did they figure out my association with the “sending” account? I suspect they choose FB users who haven’t made their Friends List private. I’ve gotten ths scam messages “from” two different people, and I know one of them hasn’t made her Friends List of photos private, despite multiple suggestions from me to do so. (I made my Friends List and Photos private a couple of years ago, to discourage cloning attempts.)

Reply

Cloned and compromised accounts

From Josh Kirschner on June 09, 2020 :: 10:48 am

This scam typically comes from cloned or compromised accounts. Which is why, as you state, it is very important to keep your friends list private to prevent cloning.

Reply

Facebook log out

From Doris on July 01, 2020 :: 7:51 am

I got one of those videos and clicked on it and it sent me to the login page but I didn’t put log in to it because it looked suspicious.  But I use facebook on google not the app, and I went into facebook and it said to login if I want to see posts. Would like to know what might have happened?

Reply

Happened to me!

From Shiri on July 27, 2020 :: 11:34 am

Thank you for the warning! The link looked suspicious, no way was I going to click it. But I’m pretty sure the person who sent it to me did. Crap.

Reply

I logged in using it

From Tk on August 29, 2020 :: 11:01 pm

I logged in using my password. I know(face-palm). But I also changed my password within 30 mins. Nothing has happened since. It came from Pakistan so I doubt their technical sophistication. My friend then followed up by asking me to click another link.

1. Is there a possibility that they have access to my phone?

2. Secondly, can I do something other than changing my password? I want to check if I’m still vulnerable.

Reply

You should be fine

From Josh Kirschner on August 31, 2020 :: 2:29 pm

They don’t have access to your phone, and if you changed your Facebook password you should be fine. However, just to be sure, you may want to consider turning on Facebook’s two-factor authentication feature.

Reply

Reply

From Jayden on February 13, 2021 :: 6:32 pm

And look at your login history and log out of all sessions

Reply

Customer Experience Specialist.

From Asheenpearl Flojera on September 01, 2020 :: 7:56 am

this is so fantastic

Reply

Josh Kirschner why did u

From Josh Kirschner on September 30, 2020 :: 5:12 pm

Josh Kirschner why did u started this my friend is crying right now stop playing the weak being the screen and go fight in real life

Reply

I messed up a did this

From Gerry on October 11, 2020 :: 1:50 pm

I got the video message coming from someone I knew.  Since I changed my password somehow took over my account and changed the name and profile picture on it.  It still has all of my original information but the email and password were changed so now I can’t access the old account.
The profile name now is Lindsey B. Powell with a woman picture.
All of my previous posts seen by my FB friends now has the new name on them as well.
When I try the FB process to get it back another email and phone# always supersedes mine.
What can I do now?

Reply

Keep reporting and have friends report

From Josh Kirschner on October 13, 2020 :: 10:06 am

Keep reporting to Facebook and hope they take action. Also have your friends report the profile as compromised. Hopefully, with enough reports from enough people, Facebook will take action.

Reply

Josh, please help.

From Jim on October 21, 2020 :: 2:51 pm

I received the post saying “Is this you in the video?”, I clicked the link and it popped up saying to put in email and password, but I didn’t, instead I backed out of it, and replied to my friend asking what it is that they sent.

Changed my password 5 hours later, and set up two factor authentication.

I am now VERY worried that they have access and control of my phone and have my information. Should I be worried? Do they have control over my phone? I read somewhere that they might have access to my phone since I simply clicked on the link (even if I didn’t enter details). Making me very anxious, please help!

Reply

Also,

From Jim on October 21, 2020 :: 2:53 pm

Also, safari had facebook logged in at the time. Thanks for your help.

Reply

No, they don't have access to your phone

From Josh Kirschner on October 23, 2020 :: 1:14 am

The scam is to steal your Facebook login credentials. Nothing you did would give the scammers any access to your phone.

Reply

The Aftermath

From Lambo Lim on December 30, 2020 :: 4:59 am

Hi, Just want to check after you clicked and changed your password, did your messenger still send the link to your friends?

Reply

Maeesenger Hack

From Mary on December 30, 2020 :: 1:49 pm

I didn’t do anything straight away as after clicking the link I got out straight away so hoped all was OK. Then about 4 days later all my Messenger friends got sent a similar video link. Then I changed my password and so far have had no more problems.

Reply

The Aftermath

From Lambo Lim on December 31, 2020 :: 6:30 am

Hi Mary,

That is my worry, I did not input any information either and just back out after clicking. But based on what you say it seems the video link will still sent out even if you did not input any information. Just to be on the safe side, I have changed my password immediately although I am not sure if the video link will still be send out. Just hope it does not send out.

Worried

From Wendy on October 25, 2020 :: 3:31 pm

My friend sent me a link that somebody sent her saying that she had a video and wanted me to open it because she couldn’t,I clicked on it and it sent me to Facebook but since my account is saved on my phone I never had to put my email or password it just went right to my Facebook should I be worried I changed my passwords but I don’t know if I need to take any other actions

Reply

Ive had it as well last night

From Paul Wright on November 16, 2020 :: 4:15 am

I have changed my password on the Desktop access to Facebook thinking that it would automatically update the ‘phone’ accessibility. Im being asked on the phone to enter my new password, would you think i would be safe to do so?

Reply

Did you use a password manager?

From Josh Kirschner on November 16, 2020 :: 10:45 am

If you’re using a password manager and you have it installed on both devices, it should sync your logins between your desktop and your phone. Otherwise, yes, you will need to reenter your password on your phone. It’s safe to do so as long as you’re doing it through the Facebook app on your phone.

Reply

Fall for video

From Kenneth Hess on November 16, 2020 :: 4:11 pm

A got a Vedic fro two friends, I tried to open the video, asked for phone and password, I put the information in, lost my Facebook account, cant get my Facebook account back, what can I do, I tried everything.

Reply

Follow the steps above

From Josh Kirschner on November 16, 2020 :: 4:58 pm

If your account has been taken over by hackers, follow the link at the end of our article above for steps you need to take to recover your account. Depending on how crafty the hackers are, they can make it pretty difficult for you.

Reply

Facebook Email hack

From Vee on November 20, 2020 :: 11:08 pm

A friend got an email advising to change her password she clicked and bottom line she lost her Facebook account. All her pictures which bothers her the most. She created a new account changing her name by removing - . Same email address though which to me doesn’t make sense, unless the hackers changed the email address associate with original name?
She has reached out to FB but no response. Any thoughts since they should be able to see where this account and info went to, no?

Reply

Keep trying with Facebook

From Josh Kirschner on November 21, 2020 :: 11:04 am

She should keep trying with Facebook through its account recovery option. That’s the only way to get her account back. Hackers will often change the email address associated with the account to make it harder to recover. If she can still see her old account on Facebook, she may be able to get her pictures back by going into the photos section and simply opening each one and saving it to her computer.

Reply

Messenger Hack

From Mary on November 25, 2020 :: 1:28 pm

This happened to me but came through Messenger. I only clicked the link but it went to a survey and I never gave out any info or logged in. Four days later the same message was sent out to all my Messenger contacts I had texted- not Facebook friends but folk I may have randomly contacted to buy eggs from or such. I want to cull my Messenger contacts now- trying to warn 150 people of a scam was a drag- but when I go into “people” nothing comes up for me to click to delete them. How can I do this?

Reply

Hacked

From Julie R on November 25, 2020 :: 10:26 pm

So I just got hacked by this scam. Received an email from a friend from a long time ago. The email was funny and relevant and mentioned how long it’s been since we’ve been in contact so I thought it was legit. I clicked on the link and tried to purchase the phony VPN app and had to put in my apple credentials. The app had a typo so I knew immediately I’d been hacked. Changed both passwords within 5 minutes. What do I do now? Is my Apple Pay compromised?

Reply

Hacked and foolish

From Shona on November 28, 2020 :: 2:01 pm

I use apple password manager so when asked to log-in to that opened the passwords, proceeded even to download the VPN app and so entered my Apple id. and tried again to open video. Realised I’d gone wrong when all I got was blank screen and deleted VPN and message. Have spent day changing passwords but really worried how much is compromised. Feeling unbelievably stupid.

What do I do now?

Reply

Messenger Hack

From Angie on November 29, 2020 :: 3:25 pm

I received a message from a friend to say is this you in this video, I stupidly opened it up from my iPhone and put in my passwords then updated my IOS straight away, didn’t think to change my Facebook password straight away, and changed it later that night.  Really worried now, what do I do now any advice please.

Reply

clicked on one of these but didn't login

From Jon on November 29, 2020 :: 6:08 pm

I clicked on one of these links but did not login. However I changed my password just to be on the safe side. Should I be okay?

Reply

nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo delete your facebook or you will never get it back dude

From ########## on January 07, 2021 :: 9:31 am

no it wont

Reply

HACKED, CHANGED PASSWORD CONTACTS STILL GETTING MORE MESSAGESTING

From Valerie on January 08, 2021 :: 11:41 am

The video sent out to my contacts is actually a video I had posted on FB
120 FB friends notified me that they got this message via Messenger.  I immediately changed my password.  now 3 days later I have gotten 2 more friends that got another message via Messenger

Reply

New message or just seeing first message?

From Josh Kirschner on January 08, 2021 :: 12:37 pm

Are you sure they got a new message and aren’t just seeing your original message for the first time? Especially since you’ve already been hacked once, I suggest you turn on Facebook two-factor authentication to protect yourself going forward; we have a link in the article above.

Reply

Read More Comments: 1 2

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.