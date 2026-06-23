The best password managers to protect your accounts

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Somewhere in the billions of stolen credentials circulating on the dark web, your email address and passwords are almost certainly included. Breaches at retailers, healthcare providers, and banks have become so routine that security researchers no longer treat them as rare events. They treat them as infrastructure. The stolen data floods into underground markets, gets compiled into searchable databases, and gets tested against every major service you likely have an account with.

This has a name: credential stuffing. Automated tools take stolen username-password combinations from one breach and test them, at scale, against hundreds of other sites. The attack works because most people use the same password, or a recognizable variation of it, across multiple accounts. A breach at a site you barely remember can unlock your email, your bank, your Amazon account, and anything else where you recycled that password.

Strong, unique passwords break this chain. If every site gets its own randomly generated password, a breach at one can't compromise the others. The problem is that no human being can actually create and remember a hundred different random strings, which is the reason password managers exist.

I tested the five most popular, highly rated password managers (1Password, Proton Pass, RoboForm, Dashlane, and Bitwarden), plus Google Password Manager and Apple Passwords, to find out which truly is the best.

Quick Picks

How to choose a password manager

Picking a password manager comes down to a few key factors: how it protects your data, whether it works across all your devices and browsers, what features it includes, how easy it is to use, and what it costs, ranging from free to around $4/month. Here’s what we evaluated in each area.

Security and privacy

The most important thing a password manager does is keep your passwords away from everyone, including the company running it. Reputable services encrypt your data on your own device before it’s ever sent or stored anywhere, so their servers hold only a scrambled version that’s useless without your master password. This is called zero-knowledge architecture, and it’s non-negotiable. We also looked for services that bring in outside security researchers for regular audits, which is how vulnerabilities get caught before attackers find them.

A vault health report is equally important. It scans your saved passwords and flags weak ones, reused credentials, and accounts that have turned up in known data breaches. Without it, you have no real picture of how exposed your accounts actually are.

Ease of use

The interface should make it easy to add new logins, generate passwords, and find what you need quickly. The best password managers also let you import your existing passwords. If you’re moving from another service or your browser’s built-in storage, you don’t want to type everything in by hand.

Platform and device support

You’ll use your password manager on your phone, your computer, and probably both. We made sure each has apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, plus extensions for whichever browser you use. We also confirmed that syncing across devices is included in the plan, as some services keep it behind a paywall, which means changes you make on your phone won’t automatically show up on your laptop.

Core features

A configurable password generator is essential. You should be able to set the length and character types to meet whatever a given site requires. Some managers also offer a passphrase option, which generates a string of random words instead of a scramble of characters, making it easier to type when you need to and still very secure.

Auto-fill is equally important, but implementation quality varies more than people realize. A good auto-fill system checks that the web address matches before it fills in your credentials, which protects you against fake sites designed to look like the real thing. This matters especially against homograph attacks, where scammers swap in visually identical characters from other alphabets (say, a Cyrillic ‘a’ for a Latin ‘a’) to create a convincing fake domain. A manager that fills without verifying the address gives you a false sense of security.

Biometric app lock is a must: Face ID on iPhone and Mac, fingerprint on Android, Windows Hello on Windows. Re-entering your master password every time you open the app gets old fast, and that friction leads people to turn off security they should keep on.

Two-factor authentication for the vault itself matters just as much. Your master password is a single point of failure. With two-factor authentication turned on, even if someone gets hold of your master password, they’d still need a second verification step (a code from an authenticator app, a one-time passcode sent to your phone, or a login approval) to actually get in.

Secure notes let you store more than passwords in the same encrypted vault: Wi-Fi passwords, account recovery codes, security questions, and anything else sensitive enough to protect.

Extra features worth paying for

Some managers include advanced features in paid tiers. Secure sharing lets you send login credentials to someone else without exposing the actual password. Emergency access lets you designate a trusted person who can get into your vault if something happens to you.

Email aliasing is particularly useful. It creates a separate forwarding address for each site you sign up for, keeping your real email private. If a site starts spamming you, you can kill that alias without affecting anything else.

Travel mode is niche but worth knowing about if you cross international borders. It lets you temporarily hide sensitive vaults from your device before you travel. The data stays backed up in the cloud and restores as soon as you turn travel mode off when you’re home.

Passkey support

Passkeys replace passwords with device-based verification (your face, fingerprint, or PIN), and because there’s no password involved, there’s nothing to steal. Your password manager should be able to store passkeys alongside your regular logins, keeping everything in one place. Adoption is still uneven, but it’s accelerating, and you want your manager ready when a site you use makes the switch.

Pricing

Free tiers vary enormously in what they actually include. Some services give you the essentials at no cost but charge for advanced features; others skip the free tier entirely. My picks below cover the range, from a very capable free option to the premium all-in-one.

How I tested

All five shortlisted managers I tested offer a diverse feature set, solid cross-platform reliability, and zero-knowledge architecture. I ran each through several days of real use, evaluating apps and extensions on both mobile and desktop. The criteria included security and privacy practices, usability (creating logins, copying passwords, changing credentials), core feature completeness, and passkey support.

RoboForm and Dashlane both fell short on features that matter in daily use. RoboForm’s free tier limits you to a single device and blocks access to the web vault unless you upgrade, which undercuts one of the main reasons to use a password manager at all. Dashlane’s problem is the absence of a native desktop app. You’re always working through the browser extension or the web portal, which handles website logins well enough but gets awkward for standalone desktop apps: you have to open the portal in a browser, copy the password, and paste it manually into the app. Offline access runs into the same problem.

I also tested Google Password Manager and found it too bare-bones to serve as a dependable standalone solution. It misses secure notes, trusted contacts, and granular sharing, and lacks dedicated apps across all platforms, pushing you toward Chrome dependency. Apple Passwords has similar limitations. It works well inside the Apple ecosystem, but it isn’t a cross-platform solution and can’t be recommended for most people.

The final three (1Password, Proton Pass, and Bitwarden) covered all the must-have criteria with a genuinely good user experience. I’ve been a Bitwarden user for years. I like its no-frills approach, though I’d welcome a design overhaul to match the cleaner interfaces the other two now offer.

The best overall password manager: 1Password

1Password is the leader in the password manager space. It’s an all-rounder with all the bells and whistles, an intuitive interface, and rock-solid security. There’s no free tier, just a 14-day trial, but 1Password keeps it paid to deliver a high-end experience where everything is available from day one.

What sets 1Password apart from most competitors is its dual-layer security model. Where other services rely on just a master password, 1Password requires a unique secret key stored locally on your device in addition to your master password to access the vault. You’re prompted to save this key as a PDF when you sign up and must enter it the first time you log in on any new device.

On features, 1Password covers all the essentials, but its real value lies in a few specialized ones. The Watchtower feature provides detailed insights into your vault’s health, flagging weak passwords, breached sites, and accounts missing two-factor authentication. Travel mode lets you remove sensitive vaults from your device before crossing international borders, with the removed data remaining backed up in the cloud until you’re home. Built-in Fastmail integration lets you generate email aliases on the fly.

Price: $3.99/month billed annually ($4.99/month billed monthly); no free tier.

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The best password manager for privacy-conscious users: Proton Pass

Proton Pass comes from the Swiss company behind Proton Mail and Proton VPN, known for building privacy-first products under some of Europe’s strongest data protection laws. It covers the core security features you’d expect, including end-to-end encryption, passkey support, secure sharing, and access across devices, but its real strength is making masked email a built-in part of the experience rather than a separate add-on.

Proton Pass builds email alias creation directly into the product through SimpleLogin by Proton, so you can create a different forwarding address for each account without treating it as a separate step. The practical result is that aliasing feels more like part of Proton Pass itself, especially for people already using Proton Mail or Proton Unlimited.

The free plan includes all the essential features with no caps on passwords or devices, but restricts you to two vaults and ten email aliases. Upgrading to Proton Pass Plus lifts those restrictions and adds dark web monitoring, emergency access, file attachments, and Proton Authenticator, one of our picks for the best authenticator apps.

Price: Free; Proton Pass Plus from $2.99/month billed annually ($4.99/month billed monthly).

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The best free password manager: Bitwarden

Bitwarden doesn’t compromise on security despite the zero price tag. It’s fully open-source, meaning the source code is publicly available for security researchers to review, and it goes through regular third-party audits.

What makes Bitwarden’s free tier stand out is how generous it actually is. No cap on the number of saved passwords, no cap on devices. It’s also one of the few managers that lets you store your vault on your own hardware rather than the company’s servers, if you want full control. Beyond passwords, it handles notes, cards, IDs, and SSH keys (for those using GitHub).

Some features require the paid version: Bitwarden Send for file sharing, a built-in code generator for two-factor authentication, detailed vault health reports, encrypted file attachments, and emergency access.

Price: Free; premium from $1.65/month billed annually.

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How I tested

All five shortlisted managers offer a diverse feature set, solid cross-platform reliability, and zero-knowledge architecture. I ran each through several days of real use, evaluating apps and extensions on both mobile and desktop. The criteria included security and privacy practices, usability (creating logins, copying passwords, changing credentials), core feature completeness, and passkey support.

RoboForm and Dashlane both fell short on features that matter in daily use. RoboForm’s free tier limits you to a single device and blocks access to the web vault unless you upgrade, which undercuts one of the main reasons to use a password manager at all. Dashlane’s problem is the absence of a native desktop app. You’re always working through the browser extension or the web portal, which handles website logins well enough but gets awkward for standalone desktop apps: you have to open the portal in a browser, copy the password, and paste it manually into the app. Offline access runs into the same problem.

I also tested Google Password Manager and found it too bare-bones to serve as a dependable standalone solution. It misses secure notes, trusted contacts, and granular sharing, and lacks dedicated apps across all platforms, pushing you toward Chrome dependency. Apple Passwords has similar limitations. It works well inside the Apple ecosystem, but it isn’t a cross-platform solution and can’t be recommended for most people.

The final three (1Password, Proton Pass, and Bitwarden) covered all the must-have criteria with a genuinely good user experience. I’ve been a Bitwarden user for years. I like its no-frills approach, though I’d welcome a design overhaul to match the cleaner interfaces the other two now offer.

Frequently asked questions

Is it safe to store all your passwords in one place?

Yes, provided the service uses zero-knowledge architecture. Your passwords are encrypted on your device before they ever reach the company’s servers, so even if those servers are breached, the data is unreadable without your master password. All three picks above use this model.

What happens if my computer gets hacked or my phone gets stolen?

The password data stored on your devices is encrypted and unreadable without your master password or biometric identification. So, you should use a strong, unique password for your password manager (this is the only one you will need to remember). And even if someone has the username and password for your password manager account, they will not be able to access your data on a new device without authenticating it from one of your existing devices

What’s the difference between a password manager and my browser’s built-in password storage?

Browser-based password storage (Google Password Manager, Apple Passwords, or the built-in storage in Chrome and Safari) is convenient but limited. These tools don’t offer secure notes, emergency access, or granular sharing, and they’re locked to a single ecosystem. Apple Passwords won’t follow you to Android; Google Password Manager ties you to Chrome. A dedicated manager works across all your devices and browsers regardless of platform.

Should I pay for 1Password or use Bitwarden for free?

Both are strong picks, and the answer comes down to what you’re willing to pay. 1Password has a more polished interface and helpful features like vault health reports and Travel Mode. Bitwarden gives you most of what you actually need for free, with a premium upgrade at $1.65/month if you want the extras. If budget isn’t a factor, 1Password is the better experience. If it is, Bitwarden will serve you perfectly fine.

Are passkeys replacing passwords?

Eventually, yes, but not yet. A growing number of sites now support passkeys, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, eBay, PayPal, and Target, but the majority don’t. Your password manager should support them now so you’re ready when the sites you use make the switch.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Yash Wate]