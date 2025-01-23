FTC Warns of Dangerous Scam Tied to Anonymous Surprise Packages

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Last year, I received a package containing an electronic water fountain for cats that I didn’t order (I don’t have a cat). There was no return address and no note. This was an example of a "brushing" scam, where shady companies send unordered packages to people and using that person's information to post fake product reviews.

Now, the FTC is warning of a new variation on this scam that ups the ante by using QR codes to direct unsuspecting victims to malicious websites. For example, you might scan a code included in the box expecting to learn how to return it, only to land on a convincing but fake shipping company or retail website. There you might be tricked into entering personal or credit card information that could lead to fraudulent charges or identity theft, or even into downloading malware.

And QR codes are often more dangerous than clicking a link because you can’t see where they lead until it’s too late. If there had been a QR code in my package promising to reveal who it was from or how to return it, I might have been tempted to scan it.

How did the scammers get your information?

Receiving an unexpected package suggests that your personal information, such as your address, may already be compromised. Scammers often obtain this information through data breaches, phishing schemes, or other means. At this point, it's safe to assume that all of our basic demographic information is floating out there on the web somewhere.

How to protect yourself

Here’s how to safeguard your personal information if you receive an unsolicited package with a QR code:

Don’t scan the QR code: Treat it like a suspicious link. If you’re curious, try researching the package’s origin using other identifiers on the package, such as tracking numbers. Secure your accounts: If you scanned the QR code and entered account information, change your password immediately. If you use that password across multiple sites, change those passwords too. Monitor your credit reports: If you scanned the QR code and gave away any personal information, look for unauthorized activity that might indicate identity theft. And consider adding a credit alert or credit freeze. Find out more in our story The Best Way to Prevent Identity Theft. Report the incident: Report the scam to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

QR codes give scammers an easy way to direct victims to harmful sites. If you receive an unexpected package, resist the urge to scan the code. Letting curiosity go unsatisfied is far better than risking your personal and financial security.

[Image credit: Techlicious/Midjourney]