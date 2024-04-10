Write Better and Faster with Chrome's Free AI Writing Assistant

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Sometimes, it can be hard to know what to say, whether you're composing an email, filling in a form, or crafting a social media post. But what if you had a virtual writing assistant to help you along the way? Enter Google's "Help Me Write" for Chrome, an AI-powered tool designed to make writing easier.

Help Me Write works in the text boxes you encounter while browsing the web, whether it's the body of an email or an update on Facebook. Provide a prompt for Help Me Write, telling it what you want help writing, along with the tone and supporting details, and you'll receive a tailored response. You can also ask for help improving your word choice and catching grammar and spelling errors, ensuring your writing is polished and professional.

When using Help Me Write, the quality of the tool's suggestions depends on the quality of your input. Provide clear, specific prompts to get the most relevant and useful recommendations. For example, instead of typing, "Write an email to my colleague asking for a project update," try something like, "Write a friendly email to a colleague in another department asking for an update on a late project."

As a user of the Experimental AI tool, your data will be used to train Google's AI. However, some safeguards have been put in place. According to Google, if you try to use certain types of sensitive or personal information, like medical or financial details, you may get an error message.

Google's Help Me Write is a powerful AI writing assistant that can help you write more effectively and efficiently. Its tailored suggestions and error-catching can save you time and boost your confidence that what you're producing comes across as well-written.

