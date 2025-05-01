Google's New Language Tool Is a Smart Way to Brush Up Before Trips

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’re brushing up on a foreign language for an upcoming trip or trying to survive your first yoga class abroad without relying on Google Translate, Google’s new Little Language Lessons tool might come in handy.

Built as an experimental showcase for its Gemini 2.0 models, Little Language Lessons is exactly what it sounds like: a series of short, AI-generated language exercises you can try for free. You pick a situation, like visiting a shoe store or exploring an art gallery, and Gemini creates a mini lesson using context-specific vocabulary and conversational phrases. It’s available now in 15 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, Greek, Hindi, Italian, and Spanish. You can also select regional versions of some languages. For instance, you can select Latin American or Spain for Spanish and Canada or France for French.

I can see this being especially helpful for people who already have a foundation in the language and want to polish up their vocabulary for real-world situations. But it could also serve a more practical purpose in settings where you’re expected to listen and participate, like a workout class, and you don’t want to disturb others by using Google Translate.

Unlike most language learning apps that follow a rigid curriculum or level-based progression, Little Language Lessons is meant to be lightweight and flexible. Think of it more like a quick-hit refresher or situational primer rather than a path to fluency. And since it’s powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro and Ultra models, you’re getting custom-tailored content that adapts to your prompt, not canned phrases.

Google’s team says they created the lessons by fine-tuning Gemini to identify key vocabulary and build a mini curriculum on the fly. The tool taps into real-life location data, cultural context, and even object recognition, pulling visual cues from places like the Getty Museum to generate relevant exercises. It’s a clever use of Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, though it’s more a proof of concept than a polished product.

Little Language Lessons is free to use and doesn't require an app download, but it’s still early days. You can try it out via Google’s Arts & Culture Lab, where it lives as part of a series of “learning experiments.”

If you’re serious about language learning, you’ll still want to pair this with a more robust app like Duolingo, Babbel, or Pimsleur. But for travelers or anyone needing a quick refresher before stepping into a language-specific setting, it’s an approachable – and surprisingly smart – use of AI.

[Image credit: screenshot via Techlicious, mockup via Canva]