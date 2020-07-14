Tech Made Simple

How to Claim Your $25 from the iPhone Batterygate Settlement

by on July 14, 2020
in Phones and Mobile, News, Cell Phones, Blog :: 2 comments

Do you own — or did you own — an iPhone 6, 6s, or 7? Then you may be eligible for a $25 settlement payment due to a class action lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit was about "batterygate," in which Apple was slowing down older iPhones with batteries that were no longer capable of hitting peak performance. Though this kept phones from crashing, Apple didn't tell users when it was happening, so your phone may have slowed down for no reason apparent reason.

In iOS 11.3, Apple added a Battery Health option which let you check whether your battery was operating properly, and you can now check your battery status under Settings > Battery > Battery Health to see whether iOS is throttling your processor. But that didn't stop the lawsuits, which have come to a close with a $500 million settlement. Only a paltry $25 can be yours — and only if the settlement money doesn't run out — but it's so simple to file a claim that there's no reason not to.

You're eligible if you owned:

  • iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017
  • iPhone 7 or 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017

If you did, you can claim $25 per device on the settlement page, and it only takes a few clicks to claim it. Here's how:

  • From the settlement page, click Claim Form Online
  • Find your iPhone's serial number under Settings > General > About > Serial Number
  • If you no longer have your phone or can't find your serial number, you can look it up by entering your Apple ID, the device type, and your name and address
  • Enter your serial number and click submit

If you can't get your serial number but still think you're eligible, you can submit a claim via mail instead:

  • From the settlement page, click In the Mail
  • Find your iPhone's serial number under Settings > General > About > Serial Number, or check your receipt — if you bought your device online, try searching for it in your mailbox
  • Print and fill out the form
  • Mail the form to the address provided

Claims have to be submitted online or received by mail before October 6, 2020, though you probably won't receive your payment until the end of the year (or later, if the settlement is appealed). Still, that's $25 you didn't have before, so you may as well file a claim. 

[Image credit: iPhone 7 via BigStockPhoto]



I owned both a 6S plus and 7 plus

From Hortensia Gomez-Tirella on July 14, 2020 :: 6:10 pm

Can I submit a claim for each one?

Reply

Making it difficult

From Barbara Mckenzie on July 15, 2020 :: 1:36 am

It feels like Apple is making it as difficult as possible to submit a claim.  I am looking at my husband’s iPhone 7, reading the serial number from the “about” information, and Apple tells me it does not match their records!  I don’t have a clue how to make it match any better….

Reply

