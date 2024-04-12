Tech Made Simple

Instagram Makes Teens Think Twice Before Sharing Nude Photos

by Suzanne Kantra on April 12, 2024

Sharing photos online has become second nature for many teens, but the dangers of explicit images falling into the wrong hands are all too real. As a parent of kids ages 15-22, I know that even the smartest kids can make foolish choices in the heat of the moment, not fully grasping the potential consequences. From legal ramifications to emotional distress and reputational damage, the risks of sharing nude photos are significant.

Instagram warning to not feel pressured into sharing photos shown on phone.

A study published in PLOS ONE found that approximately 14.9% of teens had sent explicit images of themselves, while 31.4% had received such images. The consequences can be severe, ranging from criminal charges to lasting emotional trauma. Compounding the issue is the increasing presence of online predators who actively seek out and exploit vulnerable teens. According to an FBI report, there was a 20% increase in reported financially motivated sextortion incidents involving minor victims from October 2022 to March 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

Instagram and other platforms have been called out on their lack of action. But the platform is taking a step in the right direction with the introduction of new security features aimed at safeguarding teens. Rolling out soon, Instagram's new security features use machine learning algorithms to detect potential nudity in images. When a teen tries to send a nude photo, they'll receive a warning message reminding them of the risks and encouraging them to reconsider, providing a critical moment for teens to pause and reflect on their choices.

If a teen receives an explicit image, it will be automatically blurred, and if they open the photo, Instagram shows an alert before revealing it. Through the alert, they can block the sender and access safety tips.

Two screenshots of Instagram DM chat. On the left you see a chat with a blurred out photo. On the right you a warning from Instagram to: Take care when sharing sensitive photos.

As a parent of teens, I have found parental controls and other security measures can be helpful, but kids are ingenious and can usually find workarounds. Instead of only putting up guardrails, I've tried to instill in my kids that everything they share online could potentially become public. I call it the "grandmother test" when deciding whether to share something online. If you feel comfortable showing what you're about to post to your grandmother, then it's probably safe to share.

Instagram's new security features are a helpful addition to protect teens online. However, keeping our teens safe requires a team effort between platforms, parents, and the teens themselves.

[Image credit: Meta]

