Is Your LG TV Putting You At Risk from Hackers?

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you own an LG TV, take a minute to update its software. LG just released security patches for several of its smart TV models, and the security risks are huge if they are left unpatched.

The most alarming risk is the potential for Remote Code Execution (RCE). This vulnerability allows attackers to remotely run their own code on your device, seize control of your smart TV, and stealthily steal personal information without your awareness. In addition, some LG smart TVs were discovered to lack proper encryption for data transfers, a flaw that could expose other connected devices, such as security cameras or video doorbells, potentially allowing hackers to access their feeds through your TV.

The affected LG TV models are the 43-inch UM7000 Series 4K LED TV (model 43UM7000PLA), 55-inch CX Series 4K OLED TV (model OLED55CXPUA), 48-inch C1 Series 4K OLED TV (model OLED55CXPUA), and 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV (model OLED55A23LA).

If you own one of these TVs, manually update your webOS as soon as possible (you'll find the option in your TV's settings). LG's updates address these security issues, and installing the latest update will protect your device.

Read more: Cutting the Cable Cord: A Step-by-Step Guide to Switching to Streaming

After you manually update your TV's webOS, I recommend enabling automatic software updates. By ensuring that your TV always has the latest security patches installed, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim when new exploits are discovered.

[Image credit: LG]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.